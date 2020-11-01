'I thought they were going to tear the room in half, honestly': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after OU's 62-28 win over Texas Tech

No. 24 Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4), 63-28, in Lubbock, Texas Saturday night.
The Sooners got a big boost from senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and junior defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins who both returned from suspension. Stevenson had 100 total yards of offense with three touchdowns and Perkins had three tackles, two of which for loss of yards.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
Opening statement
"Really good win here. We have a lot of appreciation for the football team Texas Tech is (and) how difficult it is to play in Lubbock, especially night games. Our program both long term and obviously in recent years has had some elite battles down here so it's never easy and I give our team a lot of credit. There was some momentum early in this football game when they scored and got a stop on us and then we really hit the gas there and played some really quality football, obviously getting the turnovers that we did were huge, the couple interceptions ... The fourth down stop, I thought defensively really created some momentum for our football team. (I’m) so proud of the way we played, all three sides. A lot of good football tonight. Our team keeps getting better and better. We still have a long way to go, a lot of room to climb, but we're really improving right now."
On Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson returning from suspension
"Yeah, they both had a big impact. I mean, they’re two really really good football players. And it was great to have them back ... (We) didn't have the ability to plan for it a whole lot. But it was certainly great to have them back... two quality players but then just the emotional lift. Our team’s very aware of what those guys, along with Trejan (Bridges) have been through and to get those two back on the field tonight was, like I said, (the) quality of player was great, but just the emotional lift for our team was pretty awesome."
On reactions to Perkins and Stevenson playing
"We told them in the team meeting last night. Literally, we had only known for about 30 minutes. (In) our Friday night team meeting we told them and the team erupted. I mean, I thought they were gonna tear the room in half honestly. They've witnessed it firsthand. And so it was very, very emotional. Not just those guys, really the entire team."
On what it means to play this way
"Just one game at a time right now. We're getting better as a team. Again, it's like when you guys have asked about playoffs in the previous years, I don't really care where we stand, the Big 12. I don't care where we sit in (the) playoff, anything like that. We're just trying to get better. And if you do that, things work out the way they're supposed to."
"We're getting better as a team, I'm most excited about that, the improvements we've made. You can mark several games in a row right now, where there's been very, very clear steps taken in a positive direction, I still don’t feel like we're at our best. There's still so much to continue to improve on, which is exciting. That's what's driven this team. The key for us is we have to have the same hunger and fight we did after a couple of those early setbacks, that got us playing the way we are, as of late, we have to keep that and just stay on our climb, we have to continue to grind and stay on our climb."
