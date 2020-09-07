‘How can I bring this change?’: Lincoln Riley, OU football team continue advocacy for racial justice

On Aug. 28, former OU running back and director of the Varsity O Club Joe Washington got on social media and liked what he was seeing from his alma mater.
He saw head coach Lincoln Riley marching on OU’s South Oval in a public demonstration against racial injustice with his entire team — all dressed in black — behind him, while locking arms with defensive back Chanse Sylvie to his right and center Creed Humphrey to his left. Riley led his team to the Unity Garden where, after saying a few words, the team had a 57-second moment of silence in honor of the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington led by Martin Luther King Jr.
The scene resonated with Washington, who’s been staying in Maryland since March, as he watched the fourth-year head coach send a message to the community, but he admits Riley’s unflinching leadership is something he always saw in him.
“I like what I saw from the moment he stepped foot on campus,” Washington said in an interview with The Daily. “He communicates real well with the kids, which is what being a leader is all about. He treats the kids with the type of respect with what you would want as a kid — you are not yet a total adult on your own but you're close. I know Lincoln takes that under consideration. He knows he has these people, these kids, they all have parents and family who’ve entrusted them into his care. So he gets it all, he understands what it's all about being a coach. He really does.”
Since March, Riley has led the Sooners through the COVID-19 pandemic while also uniting his players through the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement, which resurged in prominence after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Tayor, Ahmaud Arbery and many other Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. While Americans have taken to public demonstrations, these injustices sent shockwaves throughout the sports world as well.
Although he’s considered to have one of the brightest minds in college football, Riley’s message that Friday morning wasn’t one full of confident answers. Instead, he told the media and spectators that he, as a white man coaching a team of different races, is willing to learn from his team about race in America and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I grew up a white male," Riley said after the march. "I have not lived or had to experience some of the things that a lot of my players have had to. As much as you want to read about it, this or that, it's different when it hits home and when it's somebody that you care about. It's absolutely been a learning experience for me. Every step of it. It's definitely made me more aware. ... I hope it will (help) us to continue to do a better job of leading (our players)."
Riley's message hit home with renowned activist George Henderson.
“What he said was spot-on from my perspective,” said Henderson, who was hired by OU in 1967. “The point that he takes is that he’s not Black. He’s a white American and there’s much to learn and he’s willing to learn, but not just learn — he also is willing to have a program that will provide optimum opportunities for the Black athletes to be scholars, to be students and athletes and to be an integral part of our university and society.
“I was delighted that another generation of young African American athletes not only have found their voice, but they're using it and also using their platform to provide changes in the university and communities.”
Though they were separated from March through June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among those publicly demonstrating and using social media to advocate for equality were Sooners, who have used their following to speak out against police brutality against Black Americans. Riley has repeatedly been vocal in his support of Black Lives Matter, but what’s most noticeable about the team’s activism is how multiple players have taken it upon themselves to use their prominence to bring attention to the movement.
Since June, Humphrey has tweeted thoughtful posts in support of Black Lives Matter to his over 18,000 followers. H-back Brayden Willis started a voting registration drive in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, to spread awareness of not only the presidential election, but local elections that directly affect community members.
“A lot of times, just speaking in general with youth and people of my race, they don’t know a lot about voting,” Willis said in a Zoom conference Sept. 3. “I wanted to get some knowledge out to my community about voting, regardless of whoever you vote for. I don’t care, I just want to make sure that you know what’s going on and how your voice can be heard.”
In Norman and other cities around the country, OU players have been participating in public demonstrations. Sylvie and fellow defensive back Justin Broiles have both been prominent figures on their team when it comes to activism.
Sylvie, a graduate student with a degree in political science, has written a list of steps he thinks law enforcement should take to properly reform. After the 700-word document, released May 31, gained traction on social media, Sylvie announced he was starting a coalition of “like-minded individuals” to promote social change.
“I just don't want to make excuses and post about police brutality and about justice for George Floyd,” said Sylvie, who’s now pursuing a master’s in global affairs, in an interview with The Daily in June. “No, I want to actually bring the justice. So I’m sitting back thinking, ‘I have this platform, and I have the ability to be blessed because of the University of Oklahoma. … Am I just going to blame and complain, or am I going to go out in the community to look for an outcome and look for a change? … How can I bring this change?”
Weeks later, Norman Mayor Breea Clark invited Sylvie to a Zoom conference to discuss his ideas. In an Oklahoma City demonstration May 31, Broiles grabbed a megaphone and spoke to hundreds of protesters, saying to millennials, “This is our problem now. We must educate ourselves. … We must make a change.” Fellow Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood were protesting there as well.
Days later — on June 6 — Broiles also spoke on campus in front of Evans Hall, where a large crowd ended a march that started at Norman High School, where fellow student-athletes and basketball players Ashlynn Dunbar and Ana Llanusa joined as well.
“They have an unbelievable platform to do these things,” Washington said. “They can speak the truth and they can show the truth. So, I think that it's been something that has made a big difference in our society, especially this particular time, and for our athletes.”
Behind the Sooners is Riley’s support in their decisions. As players take to their respective communities and attempt to provoke change, discussions of racial equality happen within the program as well. The team constructed a racial justice task force, led by fifth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, safety Pat Fields and Sylvie.
Riley has also discussed the change that is possible from a voting booth. Right after the Aug. 28 march, Humphrey announced Riley encouraged his team to make sure every member is registered to vote.
Since March, Riley’s coaching staff has had to reconsider how it needs to lead the Sooners. Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said he and his counterparts have had to step away “from football mode, and step back into human role and just be willing to be a little bit vulnerable and transparent."
The march was Riley’s biggest display of support for his players in his young head-coaching career. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has also been vocal in support of his players advocating for the Black Lives Matter, even leading a similar march with his team Aug. 31. It’s demonstrations like these that represent a growing momentum of coaches supporting student-athletes in wanting to make a positive change in the nation, not just in the world of sports.
In 2015, when football players boycotted practice after a video of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chanting a racial slur went viral, Riley was OU’s offensive coordinator under then-head coach Bob Stoops. The team walked out of the practice facilities in black T-shirts that read “Stronger together.”
Moments like that likely helped Riley develop into a mentor for his players, but he also cites his upbringing when explaining why he advocates for racial equality, and it’s moments like the march that bring the Sooners closer together as they embark on the 2020 season.
“I'll definitely stand with my players,” Riley said on June 3. “And it's not just because they're my players. It's a fundamental belief. I was very fortunate I was raised in a household that taught me that no one is better than anyone else because of the color of their skin. I’ve been lucky enough to be in locker rooms and to support teams all my life.
"I’ve seen how awesome it can be when everybody takes an approach of, ‘We’re all on the same playing field, we’re all equal,’ and how beautiful that is.”
