‘He's ready to be a starter’: Lincoln Riley praises Tanner Mordecai after Sooners’ backup announces transfer

OU head coach Lincoln Riley was before the media just an hour and 15 minutes after quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced his decision to transfer.
Riley was present for questions about the No. 6 Sooners’ Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 7 Florida. But inevitably, the departure of the redshirt sophomore backup — a former four-star prospect who has now sat behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray, finalist Jalen Hurts and future contender Spencer Rattler — came up in the press conference.
Mordecai revealed his decision to transfer Sunday afternoon via Twitter less than 24 hours after a momentous Oklahoma victory over Iowa State that vaulted the Sooners up national polls and rankings.
Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years. Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me.— Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) December 20, 2020
Yet, even on the heels of a Big 12 championship win engineered by Rattler and featuring freshman passer Chandler Morris, all Riley had Sunday was praise for Mordecai, who has been a staple of the Oklahoma’s roster for the last three conference title seasons, as well as two College Football Playoff appearances.
“I think he's been a really good member of this football team,” Riley said. “I think he's looking for the opportunity to go in and be a starter somewhere. He's done really well. I think he's ready to be a starter. He’s had some good competition while he was here.”
Though Mordecai was limited to just 12 games in three seasons and only threw for 639 yards and four touchdowns in that span, he gained an immense amount of knowledge under Riley’s tutelage, while watching and aiding Murray and Hurts.
Mordecai battled Murray, Hurts and Rattler for the starting spot in consecutive preseason camps, but in his final attempt he was slowed by an injury during fall practice. However, he proved himself trustworthy enough to spell a struggling Rattler mid-season and mid-game in a momentum changing win over Texas.
After Rattler threw an interception and fumbled in the second quarter against the Longhorns, Riley brought Mordecai into the game to give his redshirt freshman starter a breather.
Following junior running back T.J. Pledger's fumble on Mordecai’s first drive, the second-string signal-caller set Oklahoma up for a touchdown by freshman running back Marcus Major on his second possession to put his team up 17-10.
Mordecai was the security Riley needed to keep OU in the game, and after halftime Rattler re-entered and led the Sooners to a 53-45 victory to begin their seven-game winning streak.
In a way, Mordecai was right in the middle of the moments that swung Oklahoma’s fortunes in its favor and propelled it to another Big 12 championship, and the New Year’s Six Bowl berth Riley was on hand to speak about Sunday.
As Mordecai departs for another school, Riley sees the potential his long time pupil presents to teams looking for someone to lead their offense.
“He had some unfortunate events that made it tougher for him to compete, like getting injured during our competition this year,” Riley said, “But he's a great young man, (has) a great family, (is) a tremendous quarterback and he’ll make somebody very happy.”
