‘He's my coach, but at the same time he's my friend’: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer still has unfinished business with Sooners

As the Sooners were finishing up their 27-14 win Saturday night over Baylor, Frank Beamer and his wife Cheryl were in their home in Blacksburg, Virginia, when they received a call.
Their granddaughter, Sutton, was on the other end when Cheryl picked up the phone. When Cheryl put the phone on speaker, Sutton had given the phone to her dad who had an announcement to make.
“You're talking to the next head football coach at South Carolina,” Shane Beamer told his parents.
With Frank and Cheryl on one end and Beamer, his wife Emily and three kids — Sutton, Olivia and Hunter — on the other, there was a quick celebration from both sides of the call.
“After we celebrated, cried, hollered, screamed, that was it right there,” said Frank, who tallied a 280-143-4record while head coach at Virginia Tech from 1987-2015.
Beamer, 43, who’s spent the past three seasons as OU’s H-backs, tight ends and special teams coach, has an assistant coaching career that spans 20 years under coaches such as Lincoln Riley, Kirby Smart, Steve Spurrier, George O’Leary and his dad, Frank Beamer. Although he’s never been at the helm of a program, the coaching trees he’s part of made him an attractive candidate for the Gamecocks, who dismissed head coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. After serving as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator from 2007-10 for the Gamecocks, he’s now returning to Columbia as South Carolina’s 36th head coach.
But when Beamer visited South Carolina’s campus the day after his hiring to meet the team, rather than get right to work at his next destination, he sat the team down and told them he’d need to be with OU a little longer before getting started in Columbia.
No. 11 Oklahoma plays for its sixth-straight Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19 against No. 7 Iowa State, after having its last regular season match at West Virginia cancelled. Riley said in a Monday teleconference that Beamer was going to stick around at least through the conference championship before making the full transition to South Carolina — a decision Beamer said in his introductory press conference was very tough, considering the relationships he’s made in Norman.
Since his arrival in 2018, Beamer has brought excitement to Oklahoma’s special teams and H-backs. The talent he’s developed is a good indicator of what he’ll be capable of when he arrives in Columbia. Sooner fans can rejoice in memorable under-the-radar players such as fullback Dimitri Flowers and wide receiver Lee Morris, who were both products of OU’s special teams squad.
Redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall and sophomore H-back Austin Stogner, another OU special teams product, have been crucial parts of OU’s offense throughout the 2020 season. And with junior H-back Brayden Willis finally back after missing all but three games this season, Beamer will be with all of them to finish the regular season.
Before he begins the next chapter of his life, Beamer has unfinished business with the Sooners, and it was important for him to be honest with his future players.
“If I was in South Carolina sitting there, I would admire that,” Frank said. “He wants to get there and get going and he's gonna be judged on what he does in South Carolina, the recruiting class and the whole deal, but he wants to finish the job that he had at Oklahoma.
“He wants to be loyal to his people and finish the job that he started there.”
‘He's my coach, but at the same time he's my friend’
When Beamer delivers a message to his players, he always brings it home with his ability to fire up his players.
Former OU fullback Carson Meier realized this when he sat in a special teams meeting in 2018 as Beamer turned on the video screen. The first-year assistant coach couldn't just tell his players that he wanted them to play like predators attacking prey, so he showed them instead.
“He was talking about how we need to go out and be the hunters and get after it and really make sure we go out there and attack and not wait for them to come to us,” said Meier, who’s currently an NFL free agent. “And then all of a sudden he flips on the screen, this National Geographic, and we’re like ‘What the heck is this?’ All of a sudden this tiger (or) lion’s ripping up this animal to shreds. Guts are going everywhere, blood’s flying and the entire room just got so energized. Everyone started jumping up and down and screaming and brought a lot of energy.”
Beamer had already been using that video to inspire players for over a decade before he came to OU. The message resonated with former South Carolina punter Spencer Lanning as well, 10 years before Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hired Beamer in 2018. Beamer’s approach has led to the development of memorable players and aggressive special teams that Sooner fans are now accustomed to.
“I think that's some powerful stuff,” said Lanning, who played at South Carolina from 2006-10 before joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent. “I think it's the initial shock of that, ‘Oh, wow. This is pretty wild.’ And then for him to stand up there afterwards and really drive home the message, I think it was ultimately pretty powerful. And honestly, it's probably exactly why he does it.”
Beamer’s enthusiasm and natural ability to connect and form deep relationships are what his former players remember most as he embarks on his head-coaching career. As he starts his next chapter, he’s leaving behind an OU career that captivated Sooner fans.
“He’s truly one of the most caring and genuine coaches I've ever met. He's helped me develop me as a player,” H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “He's my coach, but at the same time he's my friend. You can't really say that about too many people and I'm sad to see him go on, I truly am, but at the same time I couldn't be happier for him because his happiness is important to me too, as well as his family, and so I'm happy for him.”
Beamer was able to further develop under one of the top defensive minds in college football when he was hired by Smart as Georgia’s tight ends and special teams for Georgia in 2016. There he coached now-Green Bay Packers tight end Isaac Nauta and current Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship as Smart was beginning his career for the Bulldogs.
Beamer’s father admits going from a defensive juggernaut in Georgia to Riley’s incendiary Oklahoma offense in 2018 was a transition that would look good on any resume for a young coach.
“I knew it was a good step for him to be hired at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley,” Frank said. “And it was hard for him to leave Kirby at Georgia. I mean he really enjoyed his time there. But I think trying to make yourself valuable and make yourself attractive, I think when you're coaching under probably the best offensive coach in the country, and on the other hand, been coaching under the best defensive coach in the country — in a lot of people's mind, Kirby Smart and Lincoln Riley — then you're going down a pretty good streak.
“I could be biased, but I'm very proud of him for what he’s accomplished.”
In three seasons with the Sooners, Beamer has continued his success with developing players.
H-backs Hall, Stogner and Willis have combined for nine touchdowns this season. Freshman Mikey Henderson, who scored his first touchdown against Texas Tech, has been a rising star within the position group as well.
Beamer has been part of some creative plays in his coaching career, the most recent being a trick play against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21. The play featured senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson taking the snap, handing off to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who faked a pitch to wide receiver Marvin Mims and threw a 30-yard touchdown to a wide open Hall.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Lincoln Riley dials up a little trickeration and Spencer Rattler finds Jeremiah Hall to push the lead to 21.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/5SynrEWJb4— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 22, 2020
In Beamer’s second season with the Sooners in 2019, his special teams expertise was on display as he brought up then-redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic to national acclaim. Brkic was a perfect 17-of-17 on field goals and 52-of-52 on PATs. In the same season, Stogner scored his first collegiate touchdown on a blocked punt credited to Willis.
Although special teams isn’t the most popular aspect of football, Beamer made it undeniably exciting for OU fans.
“Coach Beamer helped me fall in love with special teams,” said Morris, who was put on full scholarship in 2018 after blocking a punt and making a 65-yard touchdown catch against Florida Atlantic. “When he joined the staff in 2018, he brought passionate energy that spread throughout the team and made everybody want to be the one to go out and make the play on special teams.”
‘Young, energetic, sharp-minded football mentality’
In a Tuesday press conference, Hall reminisced on his favorite memories while playing under Beamer.
There’s the time after Hall scored a touchdown when Beamer celebrated by head-butting the 6-foot-2, 253-pound H-back in 2019, resulting in the coach getting stitches on his forehead. After the incident, the two made sure to avoid more injuries to the helmet-less coach, but Beamer’s excitement for his players’ success never lessened. The hugs and the celebrations on the sidelines never stopped.
“Whenever I think about my coach, that’s definitely a top memory that comes to mind,” Hall said with a laugh, “as well as a lot of other things, like when I score a touchdown or when the guys score a touchdown he’ll come out and give us a hug. But we always make sure not to bump heads, so every touchdown after that is kind of memorable. But him getting stitches is definitely the top one.”
Beamer’s ability to connect with and develop players comes from his natural enthusiasm for the game and what Lanning describes as a transparency not many coaches in his career can compete with.
Although he had yet to call a play when he was at South Carolina, Beamer was a young and energetic presence on Spurrier’s staff. As cornerbacks and special teams coach, Beamer helped produce New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger. As recruiting coordinator, the Gamecocks brought in five-star running back Marcus Lattimore, who holds the program’s career rushing touchdowns record with 38.
“Beamer will be able to take that same sort of transparency, and that same sort of young, energetic, sharp-minded football mentality that Lincoln has been able to do and bring to Oklahoma,” Lanning said, “and if he can bring a shred of that with him and go back to his arsenal, I think he's a very dangerous coach.
“I think Coach Beamer came in from the very beginning and was sort of outlining the process in which decisions would be made and he was very black and white and transparent from the very beginning. And then to see him follow through on those words daily was special. And once again, when I look back at all the different coaches I’ve had, I can think of like one or two guys that were like that my entire career.”
Beamer’s now tasked with turning around a football program that’s gone 6-16 in the past two seasons — a tall order for a head coach who has met nothing but winning and success the past three years.
But when he’s fully situated in Columbia, his father has no doubt he’ll be able to start the next generation of “Beamer Ball.”
“It's just a great sense of pride in the fact that he's done it by himself,” Frank said. “He just knows how to get things done and (he’s) got a good football mind and, I think, a great desire to treat people right. I think those are all winning clauses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.