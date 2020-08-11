‘He’s gonna win a lot of games for Oklahoma’: Alex Grinch’s track record suggests Speed D is primed for acceleration in year 2

Alex Grinch spent a good portion of the 2020 offseason surrounded by red brick walls, sitting at a spartan white countertop with only a few bottles of wine and his collection of sports memorabilia to keep him company.
With COVID-19 terminating the majority of spring practices and recruiting trips and keeping players and coaches out of team facilities into the summer, Grinch, like others, was forced to adapt.
He set up his television, laptop, and iPad at the counter inside his home bar, flipping his Norman house into a makeshift office. From his in-home headquarters, he was able to accomplish almost anything he could have done at his desk inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — be it film study sessions, Zoom conferences or virtual recruiting visits. But while his inner sanctum hosts countless rings, trophies, footballs and even his fan-favorite 1990 World Series champion Cincinnati Reds Wheaties box, there’s just one thing missing — national championship hardware.
Entering his second season as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at OU, Grinch is attempting to continue a resurgence that saw his squad jump to 38th in the nation in total defense in 2019, after ranking 114th the year before his arrival. His introduction of fast, aggressive, effort-based coverage bent on disruption and turnovers — known as Speed D — has slowly begun to reverse public opinions about Oklahoma’s ability to quell opposing offenses. The continued evolution of that defense will be key if the Sooners hope to reach — or win — the FBS title game they've fallen one contest short of in four of the past five seasons.
In a year unlike any other, with a pandemic altering the college football landscape, Grinch remains determined to do what he's always done — overcome any obstacles to exceed expectations. 2020 is by no means a typical second season for any coach or athlete, but while some might write it off as a lost year for improvement due to COVID-19, don’t count Grinch among them.
“He handled it as positively as anyone could,” Alex’s father Greg said. “He’s not going to sit around and mope.
“He’s not built that way.”
‘Run now or you run later’
Grinch didn’t lose very often in college.
During his days as a safety at Division III powerhouse Mount Union, the Grove City, Ohio, native went 54-1 and won three national championships while roaming the secondary in nearby Alliance.
Grinch’s love of football and unwavering competitiveness drove him to a winning program, and there, his experiences — such as his key interception in a 10-7 title victory over Saint John’s in 2000 — shaped him into the coach he’s become.
His former head coach and the current Mount Union athletic director Larry Kehres said he believes Grinch came to understand the concept of a unified defense amid his playing career, while also honing his football intellect.
“Alex's main asset is his intelligence,” Kehres said. “So he knows how important it is to combine preparation — which intelligence allows you to prepare well — with skill and talent … and then he understands the importance of being one member of a unit in terms of each defensive player’s role.”
Grinch’s time as a Purple Raider also taught him to concede nothing to opponents. Mount Union’s separate 55- and 54-game winning streaks epitomize the mentality that every down, quarter, half and game matter just as much as the previous or the next.
He’s taken that mindset to every school he’s coached at, continually establishing maximum effort as the catch-all solution for a multitude of defensive mistakes.
“Every practice we were running to the ball,” said Isaac Dotson, a former defensive back at Washington State, where Grinch coached from 2015–17. “He’d always say, ‘You either run now or you run later,’ so in practice we’d be booking it to the ball on every play, and if we weren't we’d run after practice as punishment. And when it came game time, you could really see how it transferred. He would pull up the film on Sundays and show us what it looked like to really swarm to the ball as a defense, and we executed that pretty well while he was there.”
Second only to Grinch’s hunger for effort is his thirst for turnovers.
At each program he’s been to, Grinch has mathematically emphasized to his players and the media that 24 takeaways is proportional to nine wins in a season. Things were no different in his first year at Oklahoma, where he demanded two turnovers per game from his defense.
“(Turnovers have) always paid off in the past,” Greg said. “He’ll continue to emphasize that. That’s never going to go away.”
While Grinch’s players didn’t get 24 takeaways in 2019, the mentality of Oklahoma’s defenders changed. The Sooners bought into Grinch’s philosophy, resulting in an onfield product that looked nothing like it did the year prior. In light of his progress in year one, those who know Grinch best say the sky’s the limit for what he could potentially accomplish in year two at OU.
“He wants to have the best defense in the nation,” said Gary Pinkel, former Missouri head coach and Grinch’s uncle. “He’s just wanting to get better and better ... and I think certainly everybody I know is going to be pretty optimistic on where this thing can go.”
‘Where the hard work went’
When Grinch’s defense sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger a program-record nine times in a 34-27 win on Oct. 12, 2019, Sooner fans learned what OU’s new defensive coordinator was capable of.
One year removed from an ugly 48-45 loss to Oklahoma’s rival that resulted in the firing of then-defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, Grinch, while primarily using players recruited by his predecessor, flipped the tables on Texas with a defensively dominant win the next year.
The restoration of a prominent defense was a long time coming for a program and a fanbase that endured a fair amount of heckling for prior failures. But beyond that momentary satisfaction, some might have wondered what additional wizardry Grinch would be capable of in year two.
History indicates Grinch is no stranger to second-year success.
At other schools he’s used his sophomore slate to produce immediate improvement and to prepare for advancement down the road. He made waves in his second years in both Columbia, Missouri, and Pullman, Washington, delivering undeniable success for the Tigers and Cougars and setting the stage for the squads to roar in subsequent years.
In 2013, he served his second season as safeties coach under Pinkel at Missouri. In Grinch’s first go-around with the Tigers in 2012, the squad ranked No. 58 in the nation in total defense, allowing 390.7 yards per game.
During his second year, the team regressed to No. 81 in total defense, ceding an average of 417.7 yards per contest, but made up for a fluctuation in yardage in other ways.
“That particular year there was a huge emphasis and we tried to do some extra things and different things for turnovers,” Pinkel said. “Because obviously, that’s a statistic that can dictate the outcome of a game.”
Missouri’s defense tallied 20 interceptions in 2013 — the 5th best in the nation — after having just seven in 2012. The team also garnered 12 fumble recoveries while ranking eighth in the nation in turnovers gained and fifth in turnover margin.
The Tigers won the SEC East title for the first time in program history via a 12-2 record, and defeated Oklahoma State, 41-31, in the Cotton Bowl.
“We were a pretty good team that year,” Pinkel said. “(Grinch) was certainly a big part of that.”
Missouri carried its enhancements into more dominance in 2014, ranking No. 23 in total defense with 44 sacks — the ninth best in the FBS — and 25 turnovers, as Grinch left Columbia with a bang and another SEC East championship.
After his departure at season’s end, Grinch cultivated similar improvement at Washington State as defensive coordinator and secondary coach for Cougar head coach Mike Leach.
Before his arrival, the Cougars had been nearly dead last in the FBS in total defense, ranking No. 97 and surrendering 442.3 yards per game while producing only eight turnovers in 2014. By the end of Grinch’s first season, the team improved to No. 84 in total defense and created 24 takeaways. But again, he did the heavy lifting in year two.
His results were not eye-popping like they had been in his second season at Missouri. The Cougars were No. 62 in total defense in 2016, but had less turnovers and sacks than the year before. Despite the lack of overwhelming success, improvement was obvious.
“I thought that was the best coaching job he did,” said Leach, now the head coach at Mississippi State. “Nobody as they see it or reflect on it will necessarily see it that way … (but) I think that the first year he tried to do a lot of things and I think the next year we narrowed it down and so they did what they could do. I think through his presence some leaders emerged and I think that was really where the hard work went.”
The result of a fruitful second year was a monstrous defensive showing in Grinch’s third season. Washington State ranked No. 16 in total defense and tied for ninth in the nation in turnovers gained with 15 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. The Cougars also racked up 37 sacks on their way to key wins over Stanford, Oregon and USC and a trip to the Holiday Bowl.
Those who witnessed his work say Grinch is definitely capable of making similar waves at Oklahoma.
“He's a good, tireless worker, and has definitely invested some time,” Leach said. “He's an aggressive recruiter, and I think that the more he does work at it the odds are extremely high the better they'll get.”
‘The right type of leadership’
For all of Grinch’s successes in 2019, failure was not absent.
In a 48-41 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 26, the Sooners were gashed for a season high 426 total yards of opposing offense while forfeiting more points than in any other regular season game of the year. After the loss Oklahoma fell from No. 5 to No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP poll, and its College Football Playoff odds plummeted from 51 percent to 29 percent.
Discordant and divisive comments flooded social media pages and college football headlines, threatening to expose Speed D as a facade. Faced with a crack in his armor, Grinch, as always, was undeterred by his latest obstacle, and proceeded with an action that’s been said to distinguish great coaches from the rest.
He took responsibility.
“We’re gonna have to do a better job as coaches,” Grinch said after the game, “obviously starting with me.”
Accountability has characterized Grinch throughout his coaching career. At each stop he’s refused to make excuses. He shoulders the blame on behalf of his assistant coaches and his players in every shortcoming. That mentality remained the same despite the Cougars’ blowout losses to Washington in all three of Grinch’s seasons.
“There was never any finger-pointing — the sign of a great leader,” Dotson said. “He said he's taking the hit for everything and he takes responsibility. If we didn't live up to the expectations for that week, we would address the issues that needed to be addressed, he would take responsibility for not having prepared us well enough and he would take that into the next week of practice.”
But Grinch’s commitment is twofold. Not only does he accept blame for failure, but he always promises to right the ship.
He certainly did that in 2019, steering the Sooners back from the brink of playoff elimination by shutting out Baylor in the second half of a 34-31 OU victory Nov. 16. Then he showed his mastery again in a defensively sound 30-23 overtime victory over the Bears in the Big 12 championship game that punched Oklahoma’s ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Though Oklahoma’s defense was later scourged for 63 points by LSU in the playoff semifinal, Grinch had already proved his worth in his words and actions.
“When things are going well you pass out all the praise, and when things are going bad you take responsibility,” Pinkel said. “That's what you do. ... That's why they're gonna be great. He’s the right type of leadership, and he’s got great leadership skills.”
‘He’s a winner’
In July, the 40-year-old Grinch was rewarded handsomely with a contract extension and a $400,000 pay raise that will hand him $1.8 million annually and keep him in Norman through at least 2022.
“He's earned each step up the ladder that he's gotten,” Kehres said. “I think there's more steps left to hit.”
Beyond Grinch’s favor within the athletic department, he’s earned the trust of his fellow coaches and returning players — a key component of his attempt to build a premium defense in 2020.
“There's this bond that they have that was slowly happening throughout the year; spring, fall camp and the season,” Pinkel said. “I think that's the first thing that is going to be different this year. ... They know who he is. They know what he's about. He's a good guy and always demanding as heck for excellence. All those things I think will really assist in improving this year.”
In 2020, Grinch will bring back multiple members of a deep defensive group, including speedster Tre Brown, 2019 team interceptions leader Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, sack captain Jalen Redmond, and injury returner Tre Norwood, among other players who have experience in his Speed D.
He’ll also incorporate former Arizona State assistant Jamar Cain to beef up his outside linebackers and defensive ends, along with a recruiting class chock-full of four-star talents like defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, defensive end Reggie Grimes and defensive backs Joshua Eaton and Bryson Washington.
With continued refinement, the play of Grinch’s defense might one day rival that of his beloved 1990 Cincinnati Reds, best characterised by intimidating, hard-throwing relief pitchers Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers — a trio known as the “Nasty Boys.”
Though COVID-19 has seen Grinch teaching through Zoom rather than his loud, verbal onfield commands, his competitive fire has him continuing to demand improvement in his second season at OU. With the right pieces, schemes and mentality in place, it’s up to Grinch to help deliver a national championship, as Speed D is preparing for further acceleration in its quest for a title.
“He sticks to his guns and he knows what works, and you can take that to any program in the country,” Dotson said. “Doesn't matter where, it'll still work. … He's a winner, and I think he's gonna win a lot of games for Oklahoma.”
