Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to host Topgolf Live Stadium Series event May 6-9

Topgolf Gaylord

Topgolf Live Stadium Series is coming to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium May 6-9.

 OU Athletics

OU is set to host a Topgolf Live Stadium Series event inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium from May 6-9, the athletics department announced in a Wednesday press release.

The three-day event will feature the Topgolf experience, but at the “Palace on the Prairie.” Toptracer ball flight technology and instant scoring will be among the features present at the stadium, as fans hit golf balls into glowing targets placed from 60 to 140 yards from a tee box area in the stadium’s stands.

In response to COVID-19, necessary precautions have been put into place for the event, including temperature checks when entering the venue, social distancing and hand sanitizers throughout the venue. Staff will also be disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between groups, and golf balls will be washed before being used again.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Jan. 28, with pre-sales available to Sooner Club and Varsity O members. 

