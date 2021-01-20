Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to host Topgolf Live Stadium Series event May 6-9

OU is set to host a Topgolf Live Stadium Series event inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium from May 6-9, the athletics department announced in a Wednesday press release.
Tee it up at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this May!The Topgolf Live Stadium Series will bring a truly immersive @Topgolf experience to our iconic venue May 6-9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 28.⛳️ https://t.co/nzAituuXYF #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QW7RWPlrDP— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) January 20, 2021
The three-day event will feature the Topgolf experience, but at the “Palace on the Prairie.” Toptracer ball flight technology and instant scoring will be among the features present at the stadium, as fans hit golf balls into glowing targets placed from 60 to 140 yards from a tee box area in the stadium’s stands.
In response to COVID-19, necessary precautions have been put into place for the event, including temperature checks when entering the venue, social distancing and hand sanitizers throughout the venue. Staff will also be disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between groups, and golf balls will be washed before being used again.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Jan. 28, with pre-sales available to Sooner Club and Varsity O members.
