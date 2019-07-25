You are the owner of this article.
Funko Pop! releases Baker Mayfield figurine

Baker Mayfield Pop! figurine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield can now add becoming a Funko Pop! figurine to his list of accolades.

Funko Pop! released a figurine of the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick grimacing in a Browns jersey on Thursday. It is being sold exclusively on Fanatics.com. 

Among other NFL stars to become a Funko Pop! figurine are New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

