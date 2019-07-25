Funko Pop! releases Baker Mayfield figurine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield can now add becoming a Funko Pop! figurine to his list of accolades.
Woke up feelin dangerous.— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) July 25, 2019
Funko just dropped this limited edition Fanatics Exclusive Baker Mayfield Pop! figurine.
Shop 🔗: https://t.co/ZcFooENmok pic.twitter.com/Dz7BHK7itO
Funko Pop! released a figurine of the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick grimacing in a Browns jersey on Thursday. It is being sold exclusively on Fanatics.com.
Among other NFL stars to become a Funko Pop! figurine are New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
