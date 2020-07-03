OU football: Lincoln Riley talks COVID-19 cases on team, possibility of spring football

Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley held a Zoom media conference Friday while being back in the swing of things with student athletes returning to campus July 1 for voluntary workouts.
On Wednesday, the Sooners announced in COVID-19 testing data that there are 12 active cases among his players, after testing them on their arrival. Riley discussed the topic, along with discussing the recent budget cuts in the athletic department and more with reporters:
On 12 active cases of COVID-19 on the team, learning from schools returning players to campus earlier in June
The Sooners released COVID-19 testing results on Wednesday, revealing 12 active cases of positive tests on the team. 111 football players were tested, and two staff members tested positive for the virus as well. Riley still believes that waiting until July 1 for student athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts (almost a month later than most major programs) was a good plan he’s still confident in.
“We’re kind of a microcosm of the whole country right now,” Riley said. “We certainly weren’t expecting zero. … I don’t know if ‘comfort’ is the right word but I feel good about our plan.”
Riley said the new era of COVID-19 measures has changed everything about preparing for a season. With him being in contact with players for only a few hours a day, Riley said he can’t control his players outside of practice, and can only hope that necessary precautions are being taken from his players.
“I don’t know that control is the right word,” Riley said. “To think that you can control is probably a little far-fetched, maybe a little arrogant. Our deal is trying to educate and trying to make sure that they understand repercussions for their actions and understanding that the definition of that has changed. Everything you do, you have to first think about, ‘Am I exposing myself? My family members? My teammates?’ which can potentially jeopardize all this.
“It’s changed our whole way of thought.”
Athletics department budget cuts
The OU athletics department announced a total of $13.7 million worth of budget cuts in COVID-19 related measures on July 1, which included a ten percent reduction of any employee’s salary of over $1 million. Riley is paid over $6 million yearly by the University, but was on board with the department’s decision.
“(OU athletics director Joe Castiglione) stopped by the house and told me what he was thinking," Riley said. "It took me about two and a half seconds and I said, “I'm good with it” and that was it. We're all having to adjust … we've all got to do our part and it's changed things for all of us. So, I didn't see any reason why I should be any different. … I mean, you can talk about all the money that this football program brings in — but you cannot put a dollar amount on the amount of exposure, the advertising, the branding work that (football) does for this University, for Norman and for the state. It'd be impossible. It wasn’t a hard decision for me. When Joe asked me, it didn’t feel like a big deal.”
On the possibility of spring football
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike nationwide, the thought of postponing the 2020 college football season to spring of 2021 is spiking as well. Though it goes against one of college football’s oldest traditions, Riley is in favor of a spring season if it means increased safety for players, coaches and fans alike.
“Our leadership among conferences and (athletic directors) have still been continuing to work on all kinds of different models for the season because it’s so unpredictable, and I know (playing in the spring) has continued to be one of those models that they’ve worked on. … I hope like hell we can play in the fall and do it as close to how we’ve always done it. If we can do it like that, then I’m all for it if that’s the best option. But, we’ve seen, at least right now, that the hot weather doesn't affect this thing very much. We've heard reports from some of our nation's medical leaders that there's a potential chance for a vaccine by the end of this year. To me, this becomes, 'Do you think (playing in the spring) is doable?' and I personally do.
“I do believe you can adjust your schedule. You'd have to adjust your schedule to give players plenty of time off to get their bodies back… But I think the people who say it's not doable, in my opinion, just don't want to think about it. I just think it would be unwise to take any potential option off the table right now, and I think it would be very difficult to say that the spring’s not a potential option. I, for one, think it’s very doable.”
However, though Riley wouldn’t mind a possible spring season, he is still optimistic about the Sooners being able to start their season on-time against Missouri State on Sept. 5.
“I still think we have a really good chance of it now," Riley said. "I mean there's no 100 percent right now, things are changing so quickly. If you'd asked everybody three weeks (or) a month ago, everybody probably would have said 100 percent (yes). Now that these numbers have surged, that's created some more doubt in people's minds, and understandably so. Honestly, I don't sit back and worry about (starting the season on time). ... My job is to get this team ready, and ready for anything that comes our way. This season is going to be unlike any other, and so we prepare our team that way. For us right now, it's not a sit around in the staff room with our mask on and debate are we going to play this game, are we going to play that game. We'll have to deal with some of those things as we come up.”
