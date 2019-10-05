You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley compares play calling to flushing toilet

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had a unique interruption during his press conference after the Sooners' 45-20 win over Kansas on Saturday.

When answering a question about if he felt his team was looking over Kansas and focusing more on next week's matchup with No. 11 Texas, and an unidentified person flushed a toilet in an adjacent room.

"That’s always a hot topic on the outside, but it wasn’t mentioned during the game, not by anybody," Riley said, then the toilet flushed. "Never had that in the backdrop of my press conference, so a lot of news today. That’s what they thought of my play calls."

The Sooner offense wasn't humming like usual, as the 45 points they scored were the fewest they've put on the board in 2019.

Oklahoma is still leaving Lawrence with a win, and now it looks ahead to the Red River Rivalry against No. 11 Texas Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments