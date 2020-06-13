You are the owner of this article.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will kneel before NFL games this season

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield walks on the field during the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was very adamant Saturday about wanting to kneel during the national anthem, a protest against racial injustice in America, for the upcoming NFL season.

When an Instagram user commented on a post from Mayfield "Please tell Browns fans you're not going to be kneeling this season," the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner responded with "Pull your head out. I absolutely am."

Mayfield joins former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson, who said on June 5  he will "without a doubt" take a knee before games this season.

Former Sooner wide receiver Kenny Stills started kneeling before games when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling, which was a catalyst for the movement, for protesting against racial inequality and mistreatment from American law enforcement, all over the NFL.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

