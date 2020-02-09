You are the owner of this article.
'Boomer Sooner. Go Renegades': Lincoln Riley, Adrian Peterson wish XFL coach Bob Stoops luck in video

Bob Stoops

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops walks up to AT&T Stadium before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Before the Dallas Renegades held their final practice before the team's start to their inaugural season in the XFL, coaches and players who were once associated with head coach Bob Stoops made a video wishing him luck for his first season coaching football since retiring from Oklahoma.

Among those who were in the video were OU coach Lincoln Riley, NFL running back Adrian Peterson, Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, former Sooner defensive end Tommie Harris, UNC head coach Mack Brown, former OU safety Roy Williams and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

"Enjoy it and have a blast," Riley said. "Coach, we got a ton of new Renegade fans here in Norman, Oklahoma, that will be wishing you guys nothing but the very best. Have a great season.

"Boomer Sooner. Go Renegades."

Stoops took the college football world by storm after announcing his retirement from being OU's head coach in June of 2017. In February of 2019, Stoops announced he'd be joining football once again for the rebooted XFL in its first season since 2001.

The Renegades play the St. Louis BattleHawks at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

