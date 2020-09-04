Big 12 Conference releases football game cancellation thresholds, requires minimum of 53 available players

The Big 12 Conference released its COVID-19 football game cancellation thresholds Friday, requiring all teams to have at least 53 available players to compete in a game.
Football game cancellation thresholds have been established for the 2020 season.➡️ https://t.co/j6WQmUmLCm pic.twitter.com/XyjiNDajnx— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 4, 2020
Each Big 12 team must also have seven offensive lineman, four interior defensive lineman and one quarterback available to play. Teams who fall below those benchmarks may still elect to play as scheduled if they wish, as long as they still have 53 total available players. Otherwise — pending commissioner Bob Bowlsby's approval — the game will be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a different date.
All conference teams have been given two bye weeks, and the Big 12 championship game can also be flexed from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 to allow for rescheduled games.
Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start and will be a pay-per-view televised game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.