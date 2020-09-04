You are the owner of this article.
Big 12 Conference releases football game cancellation thresholds, requires minimum of 53 available players

The Big 12 Conference released its COVID-19 football game cancellation thresholds Friday, requiring all teams to have at least 53 available players to compete in a game.

Each Big 12 team must also have seven offensive lineman, four interior defensive lineman and one quarterback available to play. Teams who fall below those benchmarks may still elect to play as scheduled if they wish, as long as they still have 53 total available players. Otherwise — pending commissioner Bob Bowlsby's approval — the game will be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a different date.

All conference teams have been given two bye weeks, and the Big 12 championship game can also be flexed from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 to allow for rescheduled games.

Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start and will be a pay-per-view televised game.

