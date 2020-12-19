You have permission to edit this article.
Big 12 Championship: Sooners vs Iowa State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

Alex Grinch and the defense

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch talks to the Sooners defense during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Big 12 Championship: No. 10 Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1)

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

PRE-GAME READING

OU football: How an old coach’s words, prospect of revenge, fuel Alex Grinch, Sooners’ defense in Big 12 title game against Iowa State

‘Creative, flexible, undaunted, tireless’: How Oklahoma completed a COVID-ravaged season that sacked much of college football

OU football: Suspended Sooner receiver Trejan Bridges cleared to play in Big 12 Championship, per report

OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners not overlooking battle-tested Iowa State ahead of Big 12 Championship

‘He's my coach, but at the same time he's my friend’: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer still has unfinished business with Sooners

