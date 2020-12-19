Big 12 Championship: Sooners vs Iowa State time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Big 12 Championship: No. 10 Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1)
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Place: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
PRE-GAME READING
OU football: How an old coach’s words, prospect of revenge, fuel Alex Grinch, Sooners’ defense in Big 12 title game against Iowa State
‘Creative, flexible, undaunted, tireless’: How Oklahoma completed a COVID-ravaged season that sacked much of college football
OU football: Suspended Sooner receiver Trejan Bridges cleared to play in Big 12 Championship, per report
OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners not overlooking battle-tested Iowa State ahead of Big 12 Championship
‘He's my coach, but at the same time he's my friend’: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer still has unfinished business with Sooners
