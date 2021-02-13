You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 12 in NCAA committee's initial top-16 rankings

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the Sooners' game against Texas Jan. 26

 UT Athletics

Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is ranked as a No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall by the NCAA committee in its initial top-16 announced on Saturday.

The Sooners have four-ranked wins this season, including a stretch with three consecutive top-10 wins. OU currently sits at No. 3 in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma has been led by senior guard Austin Reaves, who's averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. He's in the top 15 in the conference in each of those stats.

The Sooners take on No. 14 West Virginia, also ranked a No. 3 seed by the committee, at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

