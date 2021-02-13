OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 12 in NCAA committee's initial top-16 rankings

Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is ranked as a No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall by the NCAA committee in its initial top-16 announced on Saturday.
3️⃣ SEEDS:VirginiaWest VirginiaTennesseeOklahomaIf the tournament started today, these teams would be on the 3-line. #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/E58ki3vQIT— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 13, 2021
The Sooners have four-ranked wins this season, including a stretch with three consecutive top-10 wins. OU currently sits at No. 3 in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma has been led by senior guard Austin Reaves, who's averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. He's in the top 15 in the conference in each of those stats.
The Sooners take on No. 14 West Virginia, also ranked a No. 3 seed by the committee, at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown.
