OU basketball: Sooners projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN's latest Bracketology

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology released on Tuesday morning. 

The Sooners are currently in third place in the Big 12 and were picked to finish sixth in the preseason. Led by seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, along with improved sophomore De’Vion Harmon, and transfer juniors Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, OU has exceeded expectations thus far. 

Oklahoma is 4-4 against ranked opponents, with wins against then-No. 9 West Virginia, then-No. 9 Kansas, then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama. The Sooners were swept by No. 7 Texas Tech and lost to Kansas and Baylor on the road. This week, Lunardi projected seven teams from the Big 12 will make the NCAA Tournament.

OU’s next game is against No. 14 West Virginia at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

