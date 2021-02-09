OU basketball: Sooners projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN's latest Bracketology

No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology released on Tuesday morning.
New Bracketology out Tuesday morning from @ESPNLunardi has @OU_MBBall a #4-seed. B12 seeds:1-BU2-UT4-OU4-TT5-KU5-WV7-OSU https://t.co/Z37ER6oAoo— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 2, 2021
The Sooners are currently in third place in the Big 12 and were picked to finish sixth in the preseason. Led by seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, along with improved sophomore De’Vion Harmon, and transfer juniors Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, OU has exceeded expectations thus far.
Oklahoma is 4-4 against ranked opponents, with wins against then-No. 9 West Virginia, then-No. 9 Kansas, then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama. The Sooners were swept by No. 7 Texas Tech and lost to Kansas and Baylor on the road. This week, Lunardi projected seven teams from the Big 12 will make the NCAA Tournament.
OU’s next game is against No. 14 West Virginia at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown.
