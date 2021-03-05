OU basketball: Kur Kuath's absence from 1st half rotation ruins Sooners' chances at ending losing streak

It took over 27 minutes for Kur Kuath to enter the game.
The 6-foot-10 senior forward watched No. 15 Texas (16-7, 10-6 Big 12) pummel No. 16 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8) on the glass and the low post from the bench. The Sooners were outrebounded 19-10 in the first half.
Later, at the 12:20 mark of the second half, Kuath came off the bench for his final game at the Lloyd Noble Center. The senior, who declared he was pursuing professional basketball after the season’s end on Feb. 15, reached up and met Texas forward Jericho Sims at the rim, rejecting his shot less than 45 seconds after his entry.
Keep chipping away! ⛏⛏⛏📺 ESPN | https://t.co/C8SOt7Yfr5 pic.twitter.com/t7cFrBLm3m— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 5, 2021
Then, with under eight minutes remaining, Kuath came up with another block. His second swat kept Texas from regaining the lead after sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon’s dunk put OU up, 54-53.
Sims, who tied his season-high with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the game, along with two blocks, missed two shots all night. Six of his eight makes were dunks, but Kuath was the only Sooner to slow down the dominant 6-foot-11 forward.
Kuath finished the game with zero points, three rebounds and two blocks. Only playing 12 minutes, his absence in the low post early in the game was missed and his energy was felt in the second half. Although the Sooners lost to No. 15 Texas, 69-65, for their fourth-straight defeat to end the regular season, Oklahoma out-rebounded the Longhorns, 15-12, when Kuath was on the court. However, Texas won the total rebounding battle, 36-29.
"He was huge in the second half,” Kruger said of Kuath, who's averaging the second most blocks per game in the Big 12. “He changed the game around, no question about that. Again, at times he’s done that on the year, and we need that, for sure."
Perhaps if Kuath had played sooner, OU wouldn’t have lost its fourth-straight game to end the regular season. Kruger said he gave sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor the initial chance as senior forward Brady Manek’s substitution, but Kuath got the call in the second half. He finally got his opportunity after playing just two minutes against Oklahoma State on March 1, when the Sooners were also out-rebounded 36-29.
Although Kuath was seen with a pad on his knee in the first half while on the bench, Kruger indicated he wasn’t sitting because of an injury. Kuath also slammed down a two-handed dunk during halftime warmups, suggesting he was healthy.
Oklahoma started the second period with a 12-point deficit, but answered with a 17-4 run. The Longhorns later hit two consecutive 3s and took a 5-point lead, and the Sooners never regained their advantage. Texas guard Matt Coleman III made a mid range jump shot with 13 seconds left to ice the game.
Kruger said during the Sooners' second half run they had more physicality and forced Texas to have smaller passing lanes. Kuath wasn’t subbed out the rest of the game after entering for the first time.
“It was amazing,” senior guard Alondes Williams, who scored 13 points, said of Kuath’s play. “It was a good feeling knowing that you got a rim protector out there behind you. (There) ain’t no easy buckets. It felt really good to finally get some stops in the paint.”
With Oklahoma’s regular season ending on its losing streak, it dropped from second to seventh in the Big 12 standings in nine days. Oklahoma has a strong chance of dropping out of the AP Top 25 Poll next Monday too, when it was ranked No. 7 before the streak started.
The last four Oklahoma losses were by a combined margin of only 17 points. Now, the Sooners must play on the opening day of the Big 12 Tournament, an essential play-in game to play against a higher seeded team that received a bye.
“It’s frustrating,” Williams said about losing close games. “It’s frustrating, but at the same time as a basketball player you can’t just let things get to you.”
Positive as always even after another tough loss, Kruger’s hopeful that with five days off before the conference tournament begins March 10 that his team can figure things out heading into the postseason.
“I don’t think we’re playing much differently than we did when we had won seven out of eight,” Kruger said. “We’ve got to finish games… We’ve got to play better for 40 minutes regardless.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.