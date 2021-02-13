You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Brady Manek enters Top 5 in 3-pointers made in team history

Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek rests during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Brady Manek entered the Top 5 in 3-pointers made in OU history, against No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday.

Manek tied Tim Heskett who played from 1997-01 and is currently the Director of Operations at SMU. Other elite company Manek joined includes former Sooners Buddy Hield, Terry Evans, Steven Pledger and Hollis Price. The Harrah native is the only forward in the top-five. 

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging over 10 points per game this season, and is coming off a career-high 15 rebounds and four assists against Iowa State on Feb. 6. Manek tied the game at 10 against the Mountaineers with his 215th career 3-pointer.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

