OU basketball: Brady Manek enters Top 5 in 3-pointers made in team history

Senior forward Brady Manek entered the Top 5 in 3-pointers made in OU history, against No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday.
𝙏𝙊𝙋 𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀@BradyManek continues to climb up Oklahoma's career 3-pointers list with 2️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ treys.He ties the game up at 10. pic.twitter.com/L4JBoHykMy— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 13, 2021
Manek tied Tim Heskett who played from 1997-01 and is currently the Director of Operations at SMU. Other elite company Manek joined includes former Sooners Buddy Hield, Terry Evans, Steven Pledger and Hollis Price. The Harrah native is the only forward in the top-five.
The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging over 10 points per game this season, and is coming off a career-high 15 rebounds and four assists against Iowa State on Feb. 6. Manek tied the game at 10 against the Mountaineers with his 215th career 3-pointer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.