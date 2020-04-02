‘An incredibly suboptimal time’: Lincoln Riley, Sooners’ spring plans take hit as coronavirus shuts down in-person recruiting

The last few days of Oklahoma commit Jordan Mukes’ recruitment were anything but ordinary.
Oklahoma wanted to see a few things from Mukes, but the NCAA instituted a dead period on in-person recruiting to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and recruiting is just one of many areas in which sports are impacted. The Sooners also won’t get to have traditional spring practice and likely won’t have a spring game.
The Sooners called Mukes and told him they wanted to see a recorded workout from him. So he called Terence Carter, his assistant coach at Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Oklahoma, and filmed what they wanted to see.
“Those guys in Norman are doing a great job recruiting right now,” Carter said. “They called and told him what they wanted to see on film, so we went out and filmed and sent it down there. The next day they called and said they wanted to see him run a 40, so we did that. Then, within the next couple hours, they offered him a scholarship.”
It was an offer Carter said Mukes had been chasing for months, and it didn’t take long for him to cash in on the opportunity — he committed on March 30, six days after he was offered. But it was also one he saw coming, as he’d been in contact with Oklahoma since he first met inside wide receivers coach Cale Gundy in the fall.
#Commited After great conversation with family and coaches I will be deciding to stay home. @LincolnRiley @CoachGrinch @CoachRoyM @JakeCorbin @1COACH_CARTER @Cam_Jourdan @BrandonDrumm247 @Josh_Scoop @okprepstv pic.twitter.com/BIMDInt24T— J.Mukes🧸 (@JordanMukes2) March 31, 2020
But even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down not only collegiate athletics but nearly the entire sports world, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch were able to have some fun with Mukes on the recruiting trail.
“I was on FaceTime with both of them, and they were both kind of playing with me,” Mukes said. “One of them was like, ‘Hey, what do you think of Jordan Mukes? You think we want him?’ and the other was like, ‘Yeah, we want him,’ and then they gave me an offer.”
That’s what Riley, Grinch and the rest of the Sooner coaching staff's world will look like for the next two months, and possibly longer: Zoom meetings, FaceTimes and phone calls. The NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period on Wednesday that will last until May 31 due to the coronavirus, which means coaches can have no in-person interaction with recruits.
Despite the Sooners’ unremarkable current status of their recruiting class — it ranks 24th nationally and third in the Big 12 — it appeared they were making strides in the right direction with multiple key prospects. Caleb Williams, Rivals’ No. 1 rated quarterback, recently listed Oklahoma in his top five, and so did five-star offensive guard Bryce Foster and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams.
“It really felt like in a couple of situations, they were either getting close to a commitment or were starting to get some of the really high-end targets that they were in on, really serious about Oklahoma, like Caleb Williams, Bryce Foster and Mario Williams,” said Josh McCuistion, co-publisher of Rivals’ Oklahoma site SoonerScoop.com. “Those guys all seem to be trending in the right direction. And then the music just stopped, and can you regain that momentum?”
Even with the restrictions, recruiting isn’t slowing down, and Oklahoma’s 2021 class may possibly be shaped by how they maintain the momentum they’ve gained with some of the nation’s top recruits.
Now, coaches across the country are shifting to an area in which Riley has thrived since his arrival in Norman: social media.
Riley has continuously hired young, energetic and social media savvy staff, which has the Sooners well equipped to handle the digital landscape that will dominate recruiting for at least the next two months, if not longer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges, as the dead period will encompass the time when Oklahoma has traditionally shined on the recruiting trail.
Oklahoma’s online presence has been one of the crucial cogs in its recruiting machine. For the 2020 class, the Sooners released a digital campaign including logos, personalized videos and billboards set up across the country.
Now, digital recruiting will continue to take center stage.
“(Using social media) definitely gives you a leg up on everybody because that’s where most of the kids are,” said Carter, who coaches both football and basketball at Choctaw. “If you know how to reach out to them and get in touch with them through that or emphasize your program through that, then you’re in good shape.”
But even with the Sooners already having a formidable digital infrastructure in place, losing the ability to recruit traditionally is coming at an inopportune time.
The spring has typically been a time when Oklahoma has been able to bulk up its recruiting classes. From the evaluation process to the recruitment of prospects, the spring is critical for the Sooners.
“Oklahoma has always really pushed hard in December and January, and then through the spring when football wasn't the clear focus of what was going on,” McCuistion said. “They did a good job of saying, ‘We’re going to maximize our time here and sink our teeth in recruiting.’ And when you do that, commitments tend to follow. … This is an incredibly suboptimal time for this to happen to Oklahoma.”
The culmination of Oklahoma’s spring recruiting is the spring game, which was originally scheduled for April 18. The spring game has continued to increase in scale since Riley took over as head coach in 2017, as elite recruits from around the country flock to Norman for the event.
Elite 2019 prospects Theo Wease Jr., Jadon Haselwood and Jamal Morris, among others, visited the 2018 spring game and eventually signed with Oklahoma. In the class of 2020, four-stars Bryson Washington, Noah Nelson and Andrew Raym were in attendance at last year’s spring game.
According to Riley, this year’s spring game was set to be his most ambitious yet.
“The spring game has become a big, big deal for us from a recruiting standpoint,” Riley said. “We’ve had as many prospects as we’ve ever had, probably more, lined up this spring, whether it was unofficially for practice or officially for the spring game. So you hate to miss that, especially for the guys that have not been here yet.”
For a school like Oklahoma, losing the opportunity to get recruits on campus could be substantial. As one of the blue bloods of the sport and a school that invests in its football program, the Sooners have an attractive pitch to make on visits.
From Big 12 Championship trophies to Heisman winners to championship banners, Oklahoma can flaunt accolades that many schools lack, and recruits get a better look at Riley and his staff’s day-to-day work.
“(A visit) is a big deal because you want to see the facilities and want it to look good,” said Mukes, who took an unofficial visit to Norman on Jan. 19. “But I like to see the coaches, see how they act. I want to see their energy and make sure they have good energy.”
All praises to the MostHigh for this experience I had a great time at #OU and here is the official pictures🔥@CoachRoyM @CoachGrinch @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/zO70pbIw95— J.Mukes🧸 (@JordanMukes2) January 21, 2020
Not everything about the new recruiting landscape is foreign. FaceTimes, tweets and phone calls are all standard for the coaching staff, but the stripping away of in-person communication means they now are forced to work exclusively with technology.
“It’s definitely different. We’re not doing anything we wouldn’t normally do, but just the amount of time you have to invest in that now is certainly different,” Riley said. “But the biggest difference is just not having these guys on campus right now. That’s the part you miss the most, and especially for us, we’ve had a lot of great recruits through the years that have spent time with us in spring practice.”
In lieu of physically getting recruits on campus, coaches around the country are utilizing technology to show off their facilities.
“You're seeing a lot of schools kind of embracing the opportunity to do virtual tours,” said Brandon Huffman, 247Sports national recruiting editor. “You're seeing a lot more FaceTiming and Zoom meetings with recruits. Coaches are doing everything they can to get that in-person, face-to-face contact that has basically been taken away from them.”
But beyond the ability to get recruits on campus, college coaches now lack the opportunity to see prospects in person and make their own evaluations of them.
Not only does this impact coaches, who need to evaluate players, but also it impacts recruits who are trying to get their names out there to coaches for the first time.
“This time period is very valuable to these guys due to the fact that some guys may be flying under the radar,” Carter said. “We have a team camp where (college) coaches can come look at our guys — we usually have eight to 10 teams here — and to take that away from these guys, it hurts.”
For some coaches, the last time they were able to watch some 2021 prospects could have been during the high school football season months ago. In the time since, prospects could have gotten bigger, slimmer, faster or taller, among other traits.
The spring period is a time for coaches to attend team camps, evaluate talent and assess a player’s worthiness of a scholarship. But that simply can’t happen during the time of the coronavirus.
Now, coaches will have to look for unconventional ways to evaluate, whether that means asking players to record themselves running a 40-yard dash or leaning on analysts such as Huffman or McCuistion, who may have seen these prospects more recently than the coaches.
“I’m getting text messages and direct messages from coaches that I haven’t heard from in months because they’re panicking, because they didn’t get to see some guys they were scheduled to see,” Huffman said. “We've seen him in the last few months. So now coaches are hitting us up, asking, ‘What did he look like? How big was he really? We can’t get any verified testing.’ So, now, they're relying on third parties a little bit more. So I think that this is really a concern for these coaches, because that's why they use that spring period.”
The recruiting dead period could be extended — the initial deadline for it was April 15 before the NCAA extended it through May 31 — depending on when the nation gets a handle on the coronavirus. Until then, the Sooners, like all teams across the country, will be adjusting to how recruiting changes.
But even with their solidified digital presence, Oklahoma’s strongest recruiting pitch won’t be how many followers it has on social media — it will likely be the reputation it has earned on the field.
“At the end of the day, whether we're dealing with the coronavirus or not, recruits still want to go to the powers that are putting guys in the NFL that are competing for championships,” Huffman said. “So maybe there's a dip with a couple guys that can’t visit or want to stay close to home … but at the end of the day, Oklahoma’s been in three of the last four (College Football Playoffs), they've had a couple No. 1 draft picks and Heisman Trophies — they're gonna be able to overcome concerns."
