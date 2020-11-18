'A little brother always needs to be put in his place': Baker Mayfield sounds off on Oklahoma State ahead of Bedlam

In a Zoom press conference on Wednesday, ESPN's Jake Trotter asked former OU and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for his thoughts on No. 18 Oklahoma's upcoming game with No. 14 Oklahoma State.
Mayfield's response was short but not sweet.
"Jake, what are you trying to stir up right now?" Mayfield said. "A little brother always needs to be put in his place, Jake. You know that."
Asked Baker Mayfield for his thoughts on Bedlam, where @CollegeGameDay will be this weekend: #Sooners #okstate pic.twitter.com/MOmoIIDYCM— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 18, 2020
The third-year NFL quarterback was 3-0 against the Cowboys during his time at OU. He also annually shaved his facial hair into a Fu Manchu mustache when the rivalry game rolled around.
Kickoff for this season's installment of Bedlam is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 21 on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.