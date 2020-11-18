You are the owner of this article.
'A little brother always needs to be put in his place': Baker Mayfield sounds off on Oklahoma State ahead of Bedlam

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield walks on the field during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a Zoom press conference on Wednesday, ESPN's Jake Trotter asked former OU and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for his thoughts on No. 18 Oklahoma's upcoming game with No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Mayfield's response was short but not sweet.

"Jake, what are you trying to stir up right now?" Mayfield said. "A little brother always needs to be put in his place, Jake. You know that."

The third-year NFL quarterback was 3-0 against the Cowboys during his time at OU. He also annually shaved his facial hair into a Fu Manchu mustache when the rivalry game rolled around.

Kickoff for this season's installment of Bedlam is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 21 on ABC.

