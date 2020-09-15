'A bit of a challenge’: OU athletics director Joe Castiglione discusses masking policy, social distancing models in Zoom webinar

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

