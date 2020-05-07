2020 NFL Schedule: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys to play Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals

The NFL announced its season schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday, which included its Monday night and Thursday night slate for the upcoming season.
The Dallas Cowboys and Mayfield's Cleveland Browns are set for a noon matchup Oct. 4. It'll be the first time Lamb and Mayfield share the same field since the 2018 Rose Bowl.
Two weeks later, Lamb will square off against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 19 Monday Night Football, marking their first meeting since the 2019 Orange Bowl.
The Monday Night Football schedule for the 2020 season: pic.twitter.com/I4dNEcYofp— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020
Lamb will also play against his former wide receiver teammate Marquise Brown when the Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 3 on Thursday Night Football.
🏈 WE'VE GOT THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 🏈 (by @Visa) @nflnetwork 📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release live now on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/0uP7apuykc— NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020
The full NFL schedule can be read here.
