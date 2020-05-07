You are the owner of this article.
2020 NFL Schedule: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys to play Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals

Murray and Lamb

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray and then-sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jump to celebrate in the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily
Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will share the field with former OU quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray this football season, but this time he'll be on the opposing sideline.

The NFL announced its season schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday, which included its Monday night and Thursday night slate for the upcoming season.

The Dallas Cowboys and Mayfield's Cleveland Browns are set for a noon matchup Oct. 4. It'll be the first time Lamb and Mayfield share the same field since the 2018 Rose Bowl.

Two weeks later, Lamb will square off against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 19 Monday Night Football, marking their first meeting since the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Lamb will also play against his former wide receiver teammate Marquise Brown when the Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 3 on Thursday Night Football.

The full NFL schedule can be read here.

