2020 MLB Draft: Washington Nationals select Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli with the 22nd pick

  • Updated
Cade Cavalli

Sophomore right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli throws the ball in the game against Cal Poly on Feb. 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli has been taken with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals Wednesday night.

Cavalli served the Sooners as the Friday-night starter for the past two seasons, sporting a 3.28 earned runs average as a sophomore, and finished the shortened 2020 season with a 4.18. 

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound pitcher was a First Team All-Big 12 selection as a utility player when he pitched and hit with a .319 batting average his sophomore year, but gave up swinging the bat to focus on pitching — the position he’s being drafted as. 

Cavalli features a fastball that sits close to 95 miles per hour, and has a 60 rated grade for his curveball according to MLB.com, which is one of the best in the draft class. 

The junior was drafted in the 29th round out of high school but opted to play baseball at OU in 2017. 

