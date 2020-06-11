You are the owner of this article.
2020 MLB Draft: Washington Nationals select Sooners catcher Brady Lindsly in fourth round

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Senior catcher Brady Lindsly throws a ball to second base Oct. 6.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Sooners catcher Brady Lindsly was selected with the No. 123 pick in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

The 6-foot-1 senior was an All-Big 12 Honorable mention in 2019, starting in 47 games. Lindsly had a .271 batting average with three home runs before the 2020 season was cancelled, and ended the season hot with a four game hitting streak.

Lindsly joins former Sooner teammate, pitcher Cade Cavalli with the Nationals, and becomes the third OU player drafted into Major League Baseball for 2020, along with pitcher Levi Prater.

