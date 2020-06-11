You are the owner of this article.
2020 MLB Draft: St. Louis Cardinals select Sooners pitcher Levi Prater in third round

Levi Prater

Sophomore Levi Prater pitches the ball during the game against Texas Tech May 4.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sooners pitcher Levi Prater was taken with the 93rd overall pick in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The left-handed junior hails from Byng, Oklahoma, and served as the Sooners No. 2 arm in the starting rotation for the past two seasons, leading the team with a 3.26 earned runs average in 2019. In the shortened 2020 season, Prater pitched 23.2 innings, giving up just 20 hits and struck out 33. 

Prater became the second OU pitcher drafted in the first three rounds, joining first rounder Cade Cavalli.

