2020 MLB Draft: St. Louis Cardinals select Sooners pitcher Levi Prater in third round

Sooners pitcher Levi Prater was taken with the 93rd overall pick in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
With their 3rd-round pick (No. 93 overall) of the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #STLCards select @OU_Baseball LHP Levi Prater, No. 198 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/UBu13ORecNWatch live: https://t.co/cmm19LX2BQ pic.twitter.com/XWUBKf5WmR— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 11, 2020
The left-handed junior hails from Byng, Oklahoma, and served as the Sooners No. 2 arm in the starting rotation for the past two seasons, leading the team with a 3.26 earned runs average in 2019. In the shortened 2020 season, Prater pitched 23.2 innings, giving up just 20 hits and struck out 33.
Prater became the second OU pitcher drafted in the first three rounds, joining first rounder Cade Cavalli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.