2020 MLB Draft: Oakland Athletics select Sooners pitcher Dane Acker in fourth round

Right-handed pitcher Dane Acker was taken with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.
.@DaneAcker pitched a no-no earlier this year. He'll fit right in.#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/gDxp55E7Bc— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 12, 2020
The junior college transfer made just four starts at the Division I level, but quickly became OU’s No. 3 starter in the rotation, compiling a 1-1 record with a 3.51 earned runs average.
Acker solidified himself in OU baseball history despite only making four starts by throwing a no-hitter against then No. 11 ranked LSU in the Shriners College Classic back in March.
Acker became the third OU pitcher taken in the first four rounds of the draft, joining juniors Cade Cavalli and Levi Prater.
