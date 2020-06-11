You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

2020 MLB Draft: Oakland Athletics select Sooners pitcher Dane Acker in fourth round

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dane Acker

Junior pitcher Dane Acker during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Right-handed pitcher Dane Acker was taken with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The junior college transfer made just four starts at the Division I level, but quickly became OU’s No. 3 starter in the rotation, compiling a 1-1 record with a 3.51 earned runs average.

Acker solidified himself in OU baseball history despite only making four starts by throwing a no-hitter against then No. 11 ranked LSU in the Shriners College Classic back in March. 

Acker became the third OU pitcher taken in the first four rounds of the draft, joining juniors Cade Cavalli and Levi Prater.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments