2020 MLB Draft: Miami Marlins select Sooners commit Dax Fulton in second round

OU commit Dax Fulton was drafted with the 40th pick (second round) in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. Fulton flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to the Sooners in 2019.
With their 2nd-round pick (No. 40 overall) of the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Marlins select @BaseballBroncos LHP Dax Fulton, No. 43 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/xDgLpBOcoAWatch live: https://t.co/cmm19LFrdg pic.twitter.com/qp5g6zgtY2— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 11, 2020
Fulton, a left-handed pitcher and 2020 high school graduate, was one of the top high school pitchers in the entire country. Fulton, out of Mustang, Oklahoma, is listed at 6-foot-6.
Fulton features a fastball that tops out at 96 miles per hour, with a devastating curveball that has a 60 grade by MLB.com.
