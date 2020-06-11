You are the owner of this article.
2020 MLB Draft: Miami Marlins select Sooners commit Dax Fulton in second round

Skip Johnson

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks at a press conference Feb. 4, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU commit Dax Fulton was drafted with the 40th pick (second round) in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. Fulton flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to the Sooners in 2019.

Fulton, a left-handed pitcher and 2020 high school graduate, was one of the top high school pitchers in the entire country. Fulton, out of Mustang, Oklahoma, is listed at 6-foot-6.

Fulton features a fastball that tops out at 96 miles per hour, with a devastating curveball that has a 60 grade by MLB.com.

