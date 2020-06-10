You are the owner of this article.
2020 MLB Draft: Chicago Cubs select Sooners commit Ed Howard with 16th pick

Skip Johnson

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks at a press conference Feb. 4, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU baseball commit Ed Howard was drafted with the No. 16 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

Howard, a high school senior who attended Mount Carmel in Lynwood, Illinois, was the No. 1 ranked player in the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class, which included projected MLB draft picks Cade Horton, Dax Fulton and Jace Bohrofen. 

The 6-foot-2 shortstop displays impressive bat speed and solid baserunning for a high school prospect, and became the first player drafted in the first round from the state of Illinois since 1997.

Howard gained notoriety when he played on the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that made it to the Little League World Series final back in 2014.

