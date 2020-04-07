One OU Student will win $20K! Will it be you?

This is sponsored content.
One lucky OU December 2019 or May 2020 graduate will win $20,000 just for swiping their debit card between now until June 1.
MidFirst Bank, the only bank with the official OU Debit Card, is awarding an annual prize to a graduating senior to help them with their expenses after college.
Students who graduated in December 2019 or students who will be graduating in May 2020 from the University of Oklahoma are eligible to win the prize. The randomly selected student will be awarded $20,000 to help give them a boost and get their postgraduate life started on the right track.
“MidFirst Bank wants to help ease the stress for this lucky college graduate in Oklahoma as they enter into the real world for the first time,” said MidFirst Bank President Todd Dobson.
“Life after college can be an intimidating prospect, and we are proud to be granting a student from our partner university a big head start following graduation,” Dobson said. “The graduates have invested in themselves, and the Seize the Day with 20K campaign rewards their hard work and allows MidFirst to make an investment in their future as well.”
Eligible students can register their MidFirst Bank debit cards online at www.midfirst.com/ou20k or enter by mail to get a chance to start accumulating entries to potentially win this transformative reward.
Those who register their MidFirst debit cards will receive an additional entry toward winning the grand prize drawing every time they use their registered MidFirst Bank debit card.
MidFirst hopes the winner can use the $20,000 to jump-start a future after graduation. The opportunities are endless, from paying off student debt or paying for graduate school to funding a future career start-up or developing a business.
MidFirst Bank, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest privately owned banks in the nation with banking centers in Oklahoma, Texas, California, Colorado and Arizona providing services such as commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally.
For official rules and additional information about MidFirst Bank’s Seize the Day with $20K contest, visit www.midfirst.com/ou20k to learn more.
