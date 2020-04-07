Announcing an exciting new way to reach our audience: Sponsored content

Campus Corner

Campus Corner during the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

This is sponsored content.

Does your business have a message you’d like to send the OUDaily audience, but you need a more content than an online ad? Consider using sponsored content on OUDaily.com. Sponsored content will live in this module, giving you quick access to an engaged and interested audience. 

Our audience is consistent – OUDaily.com gets more than 249,000 page views each week! And it is committed – page visitors spend more than two minutes on page per visit. 

Booking your content is easy, and the OUDaily advertising staff can even write your content for you! 

To find out more or to book your space in our sponsored content module, contact your advertising representative at (405) 325-2521 or email dailyads@ou.edu.

