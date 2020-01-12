In the 51-31 shootout between the Chiefs and Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, former Sooners Kenny Stills, Damien Williams and Blake Bell scored five touchdowns between them.

Stills opened the scoring for the day with a 54 yard touchdown catch over the middle of the field.

https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1216453619152605185?s=20

Stills finished the day with three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Down 24-0, Damien Williams opened the scoring for the Chiefs with a 17 yard touchdown catch, sparking a massive second quarter comeback.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1216467122035089408?s=20

Williams found the end zone for the second time on a one yard run just after halftime, extending the Chiefs lead to ten.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1216482377238638594?s=20

Late in the third quarter, Williams completed his hat trick with a five yard rushing score, putting the Chiefs up by 17 points.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1216487270770827264?s=20

Williams finished the day with 12 rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching 2 passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Sooners quarterback turned tight end Bell got in on the action late by scoring the final touchdown of the day with an 8 yard grab.

https://twitter.com/OUBarstool/status/1216493275131060233?s=20

Williams, Bell and the Chiefs will play the Titans next Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship Game.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments