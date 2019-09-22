OU soccer: Sooners beat Houston, 2-1

The Sooners (5-3-2) finished there non-conference slate with a 2-1 win over Houston (3-6) Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma finished off their non-conference slate with 14 goals scored, while also giving up 14 goals to their opponents.
The Cougars took an early lead with a goal from Jazmin Grant in the 32nd minute, but Oklahoma only took five minutes to retaliate, with a goal from junior Erika Yost in the 37th minute.
The Sooners took the lead after Junior Yuuka Kurosaki scored off a cross from Freshman Jordan Lund in the 58th minute.
Oklahoma skipper Matt Potter, went young in Sunday’s match, starting nine underclassmen. Oklahoma has scored 14 goals, while also giving up 14 goals to their opponents.
The Sooners will start Big-12 play at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
