OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2020 commitment from Trey Phipps

Class of 2020 guard Trey Phipps gave his verbal commitment to Lon Kruger and the Sooners on Thursday.
OU DNA #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/kExcPVcbJr— Trey Phipps (@TreyPhipps0) August 1, 2019
Phipps, who is entering his senior year at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, was originally committed to Tulsa until July 21.
Phipps, an above average shooter, scored 42 points in the 2019 6A State Championship to lead the Hornets to an 82-70 victory to win state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.