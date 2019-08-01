You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Sooners land 2020 commitment from Trey Phipps

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger (copy)

OU coach Lon Kruger coaches from the sideline in the game against TCU Jan. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Class of 2020 guard Trey Phipps gave his verbal commitment to Lon Kruger and the Sooners on Thursday.

Phipps, who is entering his senior year at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, was originally committed to Tulsa until July 21.

Phipps, an above average shooter, scored 42 points in the 2019 6A State Championship to lead the Hornets to an 82-70 victory to win state.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments