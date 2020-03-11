OU men's basketball: NCAA Tournament to be held without fan attendance due to coronavirus

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the NCAA's men's and women's tournaments will be held without fan attendance on Monday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020
Only essential staff and limited family members will be in the crowd, Emmert said in the announcement. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the NCAA still has not decided if media will be able to attend.
I’ve been told that the NCAA still hasn’t determined whether media will be allowed at the NCAA Tournament.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2020
In ESPN bracketologist's Joe Lundari's latest bracket prediction, Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) is predicted as a ninth seed in the West region against Arizona.
Oklahoma's women's team is currently 12-18 and 5-13 in conference play. Head coach Sherri Coale's team will need a deep run in the Big 12 tournament to have a shot to make in the women's NCAA tournament.
