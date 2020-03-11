You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: NCAA Tournament to be held without fan attendance due to coronavirus

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center during the game against No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the NCAA's men's and women's tournaments will be held without fan attendance on Monday.

Only essential staff and limited family members will be in the crowd, Emmert said in the announcement. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the NCAA still has not decided if media will be able to attend.

In ESPN bracketologist's Joe Lundari's latest bracket prediction, Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) is predicted as a ninth seed in the West region against Arizona.

Oklahoma's women's team is currently 12-18 and 5-13 in conference play. Head coach Sherri Coale's team will need a deep run in the Big 12 tournament to have a shot to make in the women's NCAA tournament.

