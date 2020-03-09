You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek, Austin Reaves collect All-Big 12 honors

  • Updated
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves durng the game against No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Big 12 announced its All-Big 12 selections on Sunday. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle, junior forward Brady Manek and redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves were among those honored.

Doolittle was named to the All-Big 12 first team, making him the first Sooner since Trae Young to be earn first team recognition. On the season, Doolittle is averaging nearly 16 points — which is the fourth-most in the Big 12 — and nine rebounds per game.

Manek was named to the All-Big 12 third team after averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game this season. He's 45 percent shooting percentage is best on the team and ranks him in the top 20 among Big 12 players.

Reaves — fresh-off his 41-point performance against TCU in Fort Worth on March 7 — earned Big 12 All-Newcomer team honors. After transferring to Oklahoma from Wichita State, Reaves is averaging just under 15 points, three assists and five boards per game on the year. His 41-points against the Horned Frogs are most points scored in a game by a Big 12 player this season.

Tip-off for Oklahoma’s Big-12 tournament bout with West Virginia is set for an 8 p.m. start on March 12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

