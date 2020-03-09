OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek, Austin Reaves collect All-Big 12 honors

The Big 12 announced its All-Big 12 selections on Sunday. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle, junior forward Brady Manek and redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves were among those honored.
One of the toughest mismatches in the conference.Congrats to @kristiandoolit1 for earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.🔗 https://t.co/SBXGqThYEv pic.twitter.com/neCkLaaBT7— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 8, 2020
Fresh off a 4️⃣1️⃣-point performance, Austin Reaves has been named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and earns All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status.🔗 https://t.co/SBXGqThYEv pic.twitter.com/4VhxlND1Vz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 8, 2020
Doolittle was named to the All-Big 12 first team, making him the first Sooner since Trae Young to be earn first team recognition. On the season, Doolittle is averaging nearly 16 points — which is the fourth-most in the Big 12 — and nine rebounds per game.
Manek was named to the All-Big 12 third team after averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game this season. He's 45 percent shooting percentage is best on the team and ranks him in the top 20 among Big 12 players.
Reaves — fresh-off his 41-point performance against TCU in Fort Worth on March 7 — earned Big 12 All-Newcomer team honors. After transferring to Oklahoma from Wichita State, Reaves is averaging just under 15 points, three assists and five boards per game on the year. His 41-points against the Horned Frogs are most points scored in a game by a Big 12 player this season.
Tip-off for Oklahoma’s Big-12 tournament bout with West Virginia is set for an 8 p.m. start on March 12 in Kansas City, Missouri.
