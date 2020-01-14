You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Kansas leading scorer Devon Dotson to miss game vs Sooners, per reports

  • Updated
Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Kansas State Jan. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 6 Kansas will be without its starting guard Tuesday night, per Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World. 

In 15 games this season, sophomore Devon Dotson averages 18 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. He also averages 2.0 steals and 4.4 rebounds a game for the Jayhawks.

Dotson suffered a hip pointer during Kansas' matchup with No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 11 and missed the last 12 minutes of play.

In his place, KU will likely turn to senior guard Isaiah Moss. Moss has appeared in 14 games this season and averages 7.4 points on a 41 percent shooting percentage.

The Sooners take on Kansas at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Norman.

