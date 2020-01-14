OU men's basketball: Kansas leading scorer Devon Dotson to miss game vs Sooners, per reports

No. 6 Kansas will be without its starting guard Tuesday night, per Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World.
BREAKING: Source tells me that #KUbball point guard Devon Dotson will not play tonight at Oklahoma. Dotson did not go in KU's shoot-around today. Big development in what has become a big game. Isaiah Moss likely to be in the starting lineup for KU tonight.— Matt Tait (@mctait) January 14, 2020
In 15 games this season, sophomore Devon Dotson averages 18 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. He also averages 2.0 steals and 4.4 rebounds a game for the Jayhawks.
Dotson suffered a hip pointer during Kansas' matchup with No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 11 and missed the last 12 minutes of play.
In his place, KU will likely turn to senior guard Isaiah Moss. Moss has appeared in 14 games this season and averages 7.4 points on a 41 percent shooting percentage.
The Sooners take on Kansas at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.