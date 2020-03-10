OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves' throat-slash celebration draws public reprimand by Big 12

The Big 12 issued a public reprimand of redshirt junior Austin Reaves following his celebration in the final seconds of the Sooners' 78-76 road win against TCU, the conference announced Tuesday.
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand of Oklahoma's Austin Reaves.➡️ https://t.co/avN86eI4Hs.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2020
"His actions are in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules," the Big 12 said in the reprimand.
Reaves, who scored a career-high 41 points and hit a game-winning jumper against the Horned Frogs, celebrated by making a throat-slashing gesture while looking at game cameras.
AUSTIN REAVES FOR THE WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/KRGzXVCE5G— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 8, 2020
Less than two days after the game, Reaves posted an apology for his actions via his private Instagram.
Austin Reaves posted an apology for his celebration following his game-winner against TCU. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/mjnJyw7KG0— Brayden Conover (@BraydenOKCLE) March 9, 2020
“Austin Reaves’ conduct after his game-winning shot last Saturday is contrary to the Conference’s Sportsmanship standards,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the reprimand. “I appreciate his public apology and am grateful for the assistance of the University of Oklahoma administration and coaches in resolving this matter.”
The Sooners will face West Virginia in the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament at 8 p.m. on March 12 on ESPN2 in Kansas City.
