OU football: Time, TV channel announced for Sooners against West Virginia

The Big 12 announced am 11 a.m. kickoff for No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) against West Virginia (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Oct. 19.
⏰s and 📺 details for Week 8. #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/DNmds2VQtL— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 7, 2019
It'll be the Sooners' fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff.
Oklahoma beat the Mountaineers, 59-56, in last years' bout. Now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Sooners to the win.
The Sooners are just coming off a 45-20 win over Kansas, and will head to the Cotton Bowl next for a game against No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) Saturday, OCt. 12 at 11 a.m.
