OU football: Time, TV channel announced for Sooners against West Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Big 12 announced am 11 a.m. kickoff for No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) against West Virginia (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Oct. 19.

It'll be the Sooners' fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff.

Oklahoma beat the Mountaineers, 59-56, in last years' bout. Now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Sooners to the win.

The Sooners are just coming off a 45-20 win over Kansas, and will head to the Cotton Bowl next for a game against No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) Saturday, OCt. 12 at 11 a.m.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

