OU football: Sooners to wear Rough Riders uniforms against No. 13 Baylor

The Sooners are bringing the Rough Riders uniforms to Waco, Texas.
No. 10 Oklahoma will wear the Rough Rider uniforms on Saturday, Nov. 16, against No. 13 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12). It'll be the second time this season the Sooners wear the uniform.
Rough Riders Saturday.#ChampionshipNovember #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/fxCTBBtGOg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2019
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. College GameDay chose the game for its destination this week.
