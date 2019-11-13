You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners to wear Rough Riders uniforms against No. 13 Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks runs the ball in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners are bringing the Rough Riders uniforms to Waco, Texas.

No. 10 Oklahoma will wear the Rough Rider uniforms on Saturday, Nov. 16, against No. 13 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12). It'll be the second time this season the Sooners wear the uniform.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. College GameDay chose the game for its destination this week.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

