OU football: Nik Bonitto, now matured, ready for opportunity after Jon-Michael Terry injury

Nik Bonitto's role just got bigger.
The redshirt freshman is officially Oklahoma's new starting outside linebacker after coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that junior Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
Bonitto, who has played in all seven games this season and made his first career start Saturday against West Virginia, has had a lot of growing up to do before reaching this moment. A four-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — one of the top high school football programs in the country — Bonitto has always had the talent to get on the field at a school like Oklahoma.
"He's an explosive human being. He's been an exceptional athlete for a good majority of his life,"said Bonitto's high school coach, Roger Harriot. "His size, speed and athleticism along with his ability to process information at a high level has enabled him to develop a football acumen that is really second to none. It really didn't take long as he progressed through his high school years that he was going to do some extraordinary things at the next level of his football career.
"It would only be OU's best interest to use his skill to their benefit."
But while Bonitto's talent has always been unquestionable, Riley says it was Bonitto's maturation during his redshirt year that needed the most growth.
"He had a very up and down redshirt year and to be honest, it was probably a little more down than up," Riley said. "You see him buying in more and his confidence level has gone up. He’s a very, very talented player."
Bonitto will be the first to admit his redshirt year was hard, but exactly what he needed.
He's become a leader over the past year, he says. He spent time in not only in the weight room, but in the classroom. He did all the small things last year that gave him the ability to see the field this year.
"I don't know a guy that has grown anymore than him in our time here from a maturity standpoint," defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "And as maturity came, I think his performance went up. I think obviously once your performance goes up, the trust we have in him from a coaching standpoint continued to grow as spring went on."
"You're seeing a young guy starting to figure it out."
Harriot, who's known Bonitto since he was in the seventh grade, knows how tough the jump from high school to college can be for some players. He also knew once Bonitto realized he needed to grow up, the sky was the limit.
"A lot of is just progression from a maturity standpoint. Any other student athlete transitioning from high school to college, you're going to go through a maturation process," Harriot said. "And I think OU does an exceptional job of letting guys know what expectations they need to meet on and off the field. It's something that takes time and I'm sure just as any other player transitioning, Nik had to go through some ups and downs. And I'm sure that enhanced his character."
Bonitto has flourished throught seven games for the Sooners. He has 13 total tackles, 3.5 for loss. He's shown flashes of being a reliable linebacker with great speed on the edge.
He fits perfect in Grinch's 'Speed D' scheme, often flying to the ball and initiating contact.
"Once coach Grinch came, and I saw his vision for the defense, I immediately fell in love with it," Bonitto said.
Bonitto will likely split time with true freshman David Ugwoegbu, who has also shown positive signs at outside linebacker.
With five games in the regular season, Bonitto will prove vital in OU's pursuit of another College Football Playoff. But it's nothing he can't handle.
"He has some remarkable traits in terms of his defensive ability," Harriot said. "He has the ability to run guys down and establish the point of attack...
"And, most importantly, he has the ability to change the whole dimension of a game."
