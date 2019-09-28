OU football: Kennedy Brooks suffers knee injury against Texas Tech

Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks suffered an injury in his right knee in the third quarter against Texas Tech.
It was good to see Kennedy Brooks walk off the field after taking this dirty shot. pic.twitter.com/wpZR6UWdK1— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
After graduate senior Jalen Hurts threw an interception, Brooks pursued the ball carrier and got hit by a Red Raider blocking him. He walked back to the sideline on his own, but it is unclear if he will return to the game or not.
So far this season, Brooks has 17 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown.
Update: Brooks was seen on the sideline in full uniform. It appears that the injury was not significant.
