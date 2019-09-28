You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kennedy Brooks suffers knee injury against Texas Tech

  • Updated
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs between two defenders during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks suffered an injury in his right knee in the third quarter against Texas Tech.

After graduate senior Jalen Hurts threw an interception, Brooks pursued the ball carrier and got hit by a Red Raider blocking him. He walked back to the sideline on his own, but it is unclear if he will return to the game or not.

So far this season, Brooks has 17 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Update: Brooks was seen on the sideline in full uniform. It appears that the injury was not significant.

