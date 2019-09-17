You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU football: Jim Brown says Baker Mayfield is first Cleveland Browns quarterback that 'can truly do the job'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield runs the flag

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs with the OU flag after the win against Ohio State Sept. 9, 2017.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

In an interview with ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, Cleveland Browns legend and NFL Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown had extremely high praise for current Browns quarterback and former Sooner Baker Mayfield. 

"He's the real deal,” Brown told ESPN by phone. “He's the first quarterback I've seen the Browns come up with that I really believe can truly do the job."

Brown himself was quite a star back in the day, totaling 12,312 rushing yards and 106 rushing touchdowns from 1957-1965 in a remarkable nine-year career in Cleveland. The way Mayfield carries himself is quite impressive to Brown. 

“He’s really about business and being a quarterback,” Brown said. “He understands he has to concentrate on things that even an old guy like myself may not realize.” 

When asked if he believed that the Browns would win a championship within the next few years, Brown was not shy with his answer.

“Actually, I do," Brown said, "and I don’t mind saying so.” 

While the Browns’ 23-3 win over an injury depleted Jets team on Monday night isn't anything to shout about, Brown believes that the level of talent that Cleveland has amassed definitely creates “a great opportunity for a championship.”

Read the rest of the ESPN feature, here.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments