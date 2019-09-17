OU football: Jim Brown says Baker Mayfield is first Cleveland Browns quarterback that 'can truly do the job'

In an interview with ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, Cleveland Browns legend and NFL Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown had extremely high praise for current Browns quarterback and former Sooner Baker Mayfield.
The last franchise player to help the Browns win an NFL title, Jim Brown, thinks Baker Mayfield "is going to be a superstar." On Baker's burden to play like one for Cleveland. https://t.co/OZ6Mm6vEcq— Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 17, 2019
"He's the real deal,” Brown told ESPN by phone. “He's the first quarterback I've seen the Browns come up with that I really believe can truly do the job."
Brown himself was quite a star back in the day, totaling 12,312 rushing yards and 106 rushing touchdowns from 1957-1965 in a remarkable nine-year career in Cleveland. The way Mayfield carries himself is quite impressive to Brown.
“He’s really about business and being a quarterback,” Brown said. “He understands he has to concentrate on things that even an old guy like myself may not realize.”
When asked if he believed that the Browns would win a championship within the next few years, Brown was not shy with his answer.
“Actually, I do," Brown said, "and I don’t mind saying so.”
While the Browns’ 23-3 win over an injury depleted Jets team on Monday night isn't anything to shout about, Brown believes that the level of talent that Cleveland has amassed definitely creates “a great opportunity for a championship.”
Read the rest of the ESPN feature, here.
