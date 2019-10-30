You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield leaves interview due to 'dumbest question' he's been asked

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his weekly press conference on Wednesday after getting into a heated argument with longtime Browns' reporter and NFL analyst Toni Grossi. 

The argument came after a question regarding the Browns’ recent offensive struggles, and one drive in particular during the Browns’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield said. “I just told you, the clock was running. We had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play, you don't know. That's just plain and simple.”

Grossi responded by asking Mayfield if he was happy with the drive in question. 

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points,” Mayfield said. “That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Toni.” 

Baker Mayfield then took to Twitter to discuss the situation further.

Mayfield’s frustration is understandable, as the Cleveland Browns were expected to be a much better team this year, but now find themselves with a 2-5 record. 

The Browns travel to Denver this Sunday to take on the Broncos at 3:25 CT on CBS. 

