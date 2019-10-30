OU football: Baker Mayfield leaves interview due to 'dumbest question' he's been asked

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his weekly press conference on Wednesday after getting into a heated argument with longtime Browns' reporter and NFL analyst Toni Grossi.
Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019
The argument came after a question regarding the Browns’ recent offensive struggles, and one drive in particular during the Browns’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
“Stop saying but,” Mayfield said. “I just told you, the clock was running. We had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play, you don't know. That's just plain and simple.”
Grossi responded by asking Mayfield if he was happy with the drive in question.
“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points,” Mayfield said. “That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Toni.”
Baker Mayfield then took to Twitter to discuss the situation further.
Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019
say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019
Mayfield’s frustration is understandable, as the Cleveland Browns were expected to be a much better team this year, but now find themselves with a 2-5 record.
The Browns travel to Denver this Sunday to take on the Broncos at 3:25 CT on CBS.
