OU football: Adrian Ealy not warming up with Sooners ahead of game against Texas Tech

Adrian Ealy

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy walks on the field during spring practice April 1.

 OU Daily file photo

Oklahoma starting right tackle Adrian Ealy is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' game against Texas Tech Saturday. 

The redshirt sophomore has started the first three games of the season for the Sooners. Ealy has been one of the more consistent linemen for Oklahoma so far this season, as Erik Swenson and R.J. Proctor have battled for the left tackle position. Proctor would likely be Ealy's replacement. 

Oklahoma and Texas Tech are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman on FOX. 

