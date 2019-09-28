OU football: Adrian Ealy not warming up with Sooners ahead of game against Texas Tech

Oklahoma starting right tackle Adrian Ealy is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' game against Texas Tech Saturday.
No sign on Adrian Ealy in warmups. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 28, 2019
The redshirt sophomore has started the first three games of the season for the Sooners. Ealy has been one of the more consistent linemen for Oklahoma so far this season, as Erik Swenson and R.J. Proctor have battled for the left tackle position. Proctor would likely be Ealy's replacement.
Oklahoma and Texas Tech are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman on FOX.
