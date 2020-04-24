Norman Mayor Breea Clark appears on MSNBC, talks COVID-19 regulations in Norman and statewide

Norman Mayor Breea Clark appeared Friday morning on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, talking about the guidelines the city of Norman has released in comparison to state regulations soon to be lifted by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Stitt announced Wednesday that personal care businesses across the state may resume operations today, offering appointment-only services while following “strict sanitation protocols." Other businesses are to be reopened in future phases of Stitt's plan. Norman’s current regulations will remain in place until April 30 despite the governor's decision, Clark said, alongside Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
When asked if Clark's constituents were following her guidance or the governor's, she said they are following her guidance "for the most part," along with the other major cities of the state.
"It just gets really frustrating because now our first responders, in response to the confusion, are going out and educating businesses who have opened," Clark said during the segment. "And I don't think they're doing it with any malice, again there's just mixed messaging — so it's a waste of resources all the way around."
Clark said testing in the area is "quite low at this time," but she was encouraged by yesterday's announcement of a new large-scale test from OU Medicine that is expected to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and inventory next week.
"My whole point with opening things today is, next week is next week," Clark said. "We don't have that testing capacity right now, and so it's very dangerous to open without it. We need to get to a position where we are proactive, not just reactive."
Clark said opening these sort of businesses that sustain close personal contact, such as nail salons and barber shops, is "very dangerous," and that she has had many hairstylists and aestheticians reach out to thank her for not reopening those businesses since it's "not safe to do so yet."
"With this patchwork approach where some cities open and some cities don't, it really pits cities against each other," Clark said. "Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that ties cities to sales tax the way that we do to support our general funds. ... I've described it as the 'Hunger Games' of competing for sales tax revenue. We shouldn't have to put our economies over public health and safety."
