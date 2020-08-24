Zoom Doom: Zoom sees widespread outages on first day of classes

As classes begin at OU, students and faculty are now contending with COVID-19 protocols and reported technical difficulties with the Zoom platform.
At 9:32 a.m. Monday, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication professor Meta Carstarphen sent an email to Gaylord faculty and adjuncts stating she had received a message from OU IT communicating the issue.
"If you are getting a weird message trying to use Zoom this morning, you are not alone," the email read. "I just got a message from OU IT that there is a campus-wide outage for Zoom."
Carstarphen said faculty are being asked to check for updates through OU IT alerts.
The platform's Twitter account has also confirmed widespread outages.
We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY.— Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020
An OU IT spokesperson, Nicholas Key, said that the IT department has not received many emails communicating the issue at OU.
"We did not receive many calls or emails about this issue," Key said. "Thankfully, many of our faculty and students use the Zoom desktop or mobile apps, which were not impacted this morning. Zoom has resolved the issue."
The platform is asking its users to track updates here. The Daily will provide further information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: At 10 a.m., the OU IT website indicated "Zoom has been restored to service to login via the web portal."
