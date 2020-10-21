"You have made me ... grateful to be an Oklahoman": David Boren responds to special counsel ruling

Former OU President David Boren expressed appreciation for Oklahomans’ “kindness and confidence” in him after a special counsel announced he won’t be indicted on sexual assault allegations, The Oklahoman reported.
Special counsel Pat Ryan announced Tuesday neither Boren nor former university vice president Tripp Hall would be indicted after a lengthy investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into allegations of misconduct while the two were employed by OU.
“I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement that Oklahomans have given me over many years and especially during the recent painful and difficult time,” Boren said, according to The Oklahoman. “The people of our state have a strong sense of fairness and justice. You have made me even more grateful to be an Oklahoman. Your prayers and support have sustained me throughout this ordeal.”
OU graduate and former university employee Jess Eddy, who accused Boren and Hall of sexual misconduct in March 2019, said to the media Tuesday he’ll be satisfied if his experiences will help create more measures to protect other students.
"The fact is David Boren preyed on young men at OU for decades. Many experienced much greater trauma than me," Eddy said in a statement. "Justice for me was not an indictment, but rather that the truth prevail and measures be taken at OU to ensure this never happens again ... if that end was met, much of my objective has been accomplished."
According to the Oklahoman, Boren has only spoken publicly one other time since the sexual misconduct investigation began almost two years ago. He denied wrongdoing from the outset.
“I deeply love the University of Oklahoma,” Boren said last year, according to The Oklahoman. “I will always be a supporter of the university and care about the university family.”
In June 2019, Boren formally cut ties with OU, surrendering his president emeritus status, position as a political science professor, and free tickets to university sporting events. He also lost rights to a teaching assistant, an administrative assistant, a parking space and a campus office.
