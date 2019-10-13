Women in Norman Police Department reflect on history, reasons behind joining department

Sept. 14 marked the 100th anniversary of the Norman Police Department, but women have only been allowed to serve in the Norman police force since the late 1950s.
Now, the department is nearly 25 percent female, according to the 2018 department demographics.
NPD historian and traffic unit officer Tim Smith said Lahoma Nelson was the first woman to be hired by the Norman Police Department in 1958. Nelson initially worked as a clerk and eventually became one of the first female officers, who were matrons in charge of women and children in the early years. Matrons were not allowed to share duties with male officers, or to even wear pants like them.
By the 1970s, women were allowed to become patrol officers and were no longer confined by skirt uniforms or matron duties. Nelson was one of the first women to become a patrol officer in the department.
“Norman was pretty progressive even back then, I think,” Smith said.
Lahoma Nelson retired from NPD in 1988 and passed away in 2011, according to an article by the Norman Transcript, but she helped pave the way for women like Jennifer Newell at the department.
Newell graduated from OU and then entered the Norman Police Academy in September 1992. At that time, she was the only female cadet.
“It was kind of funny, because (during) the first the first few days of the academy, the guys were opening the door for me, they were very much gentlemen, and then a few days into the academy, I just became one of the guys,” Newell said. “And that's how it needed to be.”
Newell said as a female officer at NPD, sometimes civilians would request a male officer instead at a time when they were unavailable. She said she would have to stand her ground so the person understood that she was in charge of the call, but on other occasions she had to make the decision to have the male officer contact them.
“It's just, it's what it was, you know,” Newell said. “Assuming you can, it was finding the balance between standing your ground, saying, 'No, I can handle this. You don't need to speak to the other officer,' or 'OK, that's fine. Maybe you will communicate better with him, then you're communicating with me, and therefore we can get more information and solve a problem.'”
Newell eventually became NPD’s Community Relations and Crime Prevention Officer full time in 1996, which she said entailed representing the department in the community, building relationships and making sure that the community felt comfortable contacting police. Newell was also in charge of education with the department and conducted Safety Town — a week-long session on personal safety for young children — until her retirement in 2011.
Newell now works at Mustang Public Schools, applying the community-driven spirit she helped to cultivate at NPD in her current work as director of school safety and security.
"This thing that made me successful in Norman is what helped me be good at my job with building this brand new program (at MPS),” Newell said. “And understanding how important relationships are partnerships, communication, that you can't do it all on your own, that you've got to have the support, and you're going to be dealing with a lot of different personalities ... I think that's something that through my career at the Norman Police Department I became very good at.”
Lt. Stacey Clement said the bulk of the work NPD officers do is community outreach, work much like what Newell specialized in.
“The main job of a police officer is communicating with people and solving problems ... If you're interested in helping your community and dealing with people (during) the worst days of their lives ... this is the place,” Clement said.
Clement was one of the first women promoted to be a supervising officer at NPD. Before joining NPD in 2002, Clement worked with adults with mental disabilities in Oklahoma City, helping connect residents with homes and resources for which they were eligible.
While at NPD, Clement has worked as a patrol officer and in the Criminal Investigations Unit. Clement currently works in the Professional Standards Division and reports directly to the chief of police.
“I have wanted to be a police officer my whole life ... It doesn’t seem like there (are) too many left that have always wanted to be in law enforcement,” Clement said.“Right out of college, I went and got some experience just being out in the community and in marginalized populations, and actually get experience that I think prepared me really well for what I dealt with when I worked as an officer.”
Two women are currently in the academy beginning careers in NPD: Meghan Farris and Candice Gann.
Farris was born and raised in Norman and attended the University of Central Oklahoma. She said she wants to become a police officer because of her psychology and criminal justice background, but also because of her desire to be a community leader.
“I want to be a positive impact on people’s lives, (by) going to neighborhoods and giving stickers or just little things like that, (or) going to Coffee with a Cop — just interacting with the citizens,” Farris said.
Candace Gann entered the Norman Police Academy after being in the army because she wanted to “maintain the law and integrity of people.” Gann, Farris, Clement and Newell all said they wanted to enter the law-enforcement field to help people as community leaders within Norman.
“Most of what you do is talk to people, and that happens to be a skill set that, generally speaking, women thrive at,” Clement said.
