You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Woman found critically injured near train tracks in Norman by Highway 9, Constitution Street

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Train Tracks (copy)

A train crossing the train tracks at Lindsey Street Oct. 3, 2019.

 Alex Sigman/The Daily

A woman was found seriously injured near train tracks by Highway 9 and Constitution Street in Norman, according to an article by Fox 25. 

Just before 1 p.m., first responders received a call stating that a woman had been found near the train tracks, according to the article. When emergency crews arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Norman Police Department and fire department, according to the article.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments