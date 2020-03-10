Woman found critically injured near train tracks in Norman by Highway 9, Constitution Street

A woman was found seriously injured near train tracks by Highway 9 and Constitution Street in Norman, according to an article by Fox 25.
Just before 1 p.m., first responders received a call stating that a woman had been found near the train tracks, according to the article. When emergency crews arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Norman Police Department and fire department, according to the article.
