What we know: OU's response to the spread of coronavirus

The Daily reported Monday that university administrators were considering moving classes online for two weeks after spring break in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, university administrators have asked staff to prepare if classes are moved online, though no decision has yet been made.
Here's what we know so far.
A decision will be announced "in the coming days." Interim OU President Joseph Harroz made a statement Tuesday that the decision on whether classes will be moved online would be made "in the coming days" as the university continues to monitor the coronavirus' spread.
Faculty members have been asked to prepare in case classes are moved online. At Monday's Faculty Senate meeting, administrators briefed faculty senators on how classes could be moved online and took questions and concerns from the senators. Faculty received an email Tuesday from the provost's office with steps on how to prepare for classes to potentially be moved online.
Canvas or Zoom would likely be used to facilitate online classes. Canvas, the online program students can use to view grades, assignments and other class materials, has a video-calling function. Zoom is another service OU faculty and students have access to. Either could presumably be used to facilitate coursework online if that decision is made.
The university would not be closed if classes are moved online. Students who may not be able to access the internet should classes be moved online might be able to use university resources, Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant said at the Faculty Senate meeting.
University housing will still be open, but students leaving and returning after spring break may need an accommodation. Morvant also said at the meeting that university housing will be open for students who do not have anywhere else to stay during spring break, but if classes are moved online, students will not be able to return to their dorms after spring break unless they receive a university accommodation.
Numerous universities around the country have moved their classes online. OU's consideration of online classes comes as dozens of universities have moved classes online or canceled some classes due to the spread of the coronavirus. Universities that have moved classes online can be found in this spreadsheet compiled by Georgetown University scholar Bryan Alexander, or in this article from the Arizona Republic. The University of Tulsa moved classes online effective Wednesday, but Oklahoma State University has not taken that step as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
