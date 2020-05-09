What we know: OU Board of Regents enters executive session to discuss possible hiring of OU president

9:10 am Saturday, May 9: The regents reconvened after Friday’s executive session, and after hearing a few committee chair reports, they moved into executive session to discuss agenda items 20 and 21. Chair Gary Pierson said he expects executive session to be over around 2:30 p.m.
the regents move to enter exec session, which they say will involve discussion of agenda items 20 and 21. agenda item 21 involves discussion of pending litigation against the university.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) May 9, 2020
2:08 p.m. Friday, May 8: The OU Board of Regents moved to delay agenda item 20, which listed proposed action as “discussion of personnel performance of Interim President and potential action concerning the hiring and employment of the President of the University of Oklahoma” until Saturday. According to the agenda item, an executive session could also be proposed.
The regents moved into executive session to discuss agenda item 21, which consisted of pending litigation against the university.
The Board of Regents have now moved into Executive Session. Item 20: President of the University of Oklahoma, will be held until tomorrow's 8:30am meeting.— Beth Wallis (@walliswrites) May 8, 2020
